Vlissingen 2025: Recommendations

Monique van de Ven has been one of the Netherlands' most famous actresses for over 50 years, starring in films as diverse as Paul Verhoeven's Turkish Delight, Dick Maas' Amsterdamned and Brian Trenchard-Smith's Stunt Rock (seen above).

She is a guest of honor at the festival and will be receiving the Film by the Sea's Career Achievement Award 2025, and Claire Pijman's fiction/documentary hybrid A Woman Like Monique will be shown. Monique will also hold a career talk, so if you're a fan, show up!