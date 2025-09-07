Toronto Film Festival Coverage Anime Documentaries Weird Features Musicals

Vlissingen 2025: Recommendations

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Next weekend sees the start of the 27th Film by the Sea Festival in the town of Vlissingen (Flushing), in the South-West of the Netherlands. A harbortown with beautiful beaches, it's in an area of scattered islands and peninsulas (and some mainland) called Zeeland. And while the festival had a humble beginning, (5000 tickets sold) it is now one of the largest, prestigious and most glamorous film festivals in the Netherlands. You want red carpets? They got 'm!

The festival focuses on worldwide cinema, with extra attention for films that are either from from France or are adaptations from famous books. But there is also local content and special sections aplenty. This year, the overarching theme of the festival is "Hope", films that inspire.

So if you're near the Netherlands and fancy some cinema along with a trip to the beach, here are several recommendations. Click on the sides of the picture to get the next one!

Also, check out the festival's website for the full programme.

