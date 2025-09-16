SHE LOVED BLOSSOMS MORE: On VOD/Digital Platforms October 3rd
Three brothers build an unusual time machine in order to bring their long-dead mother back to life. When their delusional father comes into the picture, the experiments go awry, and they descend into a psychedelic hellscape where the past and present fuse in a comedic yet disturbing exploration of grief.
Some films drip style. Then you get a film like She Loved Blossoms More, from director Yannis Veslemes, that oozes in from every pore, positively drenched in it. Touring the festival circuit last year after its premiere at Tribeca, the film settled down with the folks at Dark Sky Films, who are releasing it on VOD and Digital on October 3rd.
Our own Josh caught the film when it played at Tribeca last year. His full review can be found here. But here is an excerpt.
The tone and pace of She Loved Blossoms More is decidedly dirty arthouse, bringing to mind the last Greek films of Yorgos Lanthimos and more recently Stefan Lernous’s Hotel Poseidon....for those viewers who are on its very particular wavelength, She Loved Blossoms More could be a soothing journey to a dark place within themselves, exploring the peripheral spaces just beyond memory, and that is worth the trip.
Check out the official trailer and a small gallery of stills to get a better sense of how dense the style is in this one.
