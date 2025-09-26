OFF-VIFF 2025: Singel-Day Lineup Includes JAMES, STRANGE JOURNEY: THE STORY OF ROCKY HORROR, And THE PEE PEE POO POO MAN

Tickets are on sale now for the subversive and underground event, OFF-VIFF, a single day devoted to bucking the system, offering something well outside the norms of the conventional festival experience.

But seriously, the day's lineup includes the North American premiere of the Vancouver-shot 'hoser-noir', James by Max Train...

A nihilist finds purpose when he rescues the 'Excalibur' of vintage bicycles from a garbage heap, but his renewed trajectory is threatened when a devious collector steals it, igniting a chase that could lead him back to meaning-or deeper into despair.

The day also sees the return of King Baby, which played at the inaugural edition last year...

A warped modern fairytale plays out in a crumbling 'kingdom' populated only by a King and a Servant. The arrival of a mannequin Queen throws their carefully constructed world into isolation, madness, and murderous megalomania.

The third film of the day will be Linus O'Brien's documentary, Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror...

A London theater play evolves into a groundbreaking cult phenomenon, featuring iconic songs and performances that celebrate individuality. The legacy lives on through midnight screenings and a devoted following that spans generations.

And, the final film of the day will be the Toronto-set gonzo film, The Pee Pee Poo Poo Man...

A paranoid young man launches a bizarre crime spree against the citizens of Toronto.

