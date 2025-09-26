New Multi-Film, Multi-Year Horror Venture Starts Between Spooky Pictures And Fandomodo Films
We always want to know where the next horror films are coming from, and Spooky Pictures is going to be one of those places down the line.
Yesterday, Spooky Pictures, led by producers Steven Schneider (Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Pet Sematary) and Roy Lee (It, The Ring, A Minecraft Movie), announced that they will enter into a multi-year, multi-picture deal with Fandomodo Films. Spooky will develop three to five new projects per year, off of original ideas and property owned by Fandomodo. Fandomodo will finance each project and Spooky will handle each release.
The first project to be announced is the hospice-set horror feature Sundowning, from writer director Ian McDonald, which will begin production in Q1 of 2026 in Vancouver.Sundowning is the second film directed by acclaimed writer/director Ian McDonald (Woman of the Hour)... The story centers on a young woman with gerontophobia who goes to work at a hospice after neglecting her dying parents. Looking for a way to redeem herself, she soon discovers that redemption may come with a cost, as the hospice hides a terrifying secret. Think Suspiria meets Saint Maud.
