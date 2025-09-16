Josh Ruben And Barbara Crampton to Co-host 2025 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards

Deep into spooky season comes an annual tradition that is the FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards. Streaming once again on Shudder the streamcast this year happens on October 19th at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Past hosts have included The Boulet Brothers, Harvey Guillén, David Dastmalchian, Peaches Christ and Angel Melanson. This year horror icon Barbara Crampton will co-host the event with Josh Ruben, writer, actor and director of such films like Heart Eyes, Werewolves Within and Scare Me.

The list of presenters is massive, check it out down below. Standouts include directors Ryan Coogler (whose Sinners should win everything this year) and trailblazer Ernest Dickerson. David Howard Thornton might be unreconizable without their Art the Clown makeup on. Music icons like GWAR and Dee Snider are also in the mix in their own ways.

The complete announcement follows.

The 2025 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards Blast Into Space October 19 on Shudder The Fan-Powered Award Show Returns with a Space-Horror Spectacle Hosted by Josh Ruben and Barbara Crampton