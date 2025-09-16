Josh Ruben And Barbara Crampton to Co-host 2025 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards
Deep into spooky season comes an annual tradition that is the FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards. Streaming once again on Shudder the streamcast this year happens on October 19th at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Past hosts have included The Boulet Brothers, Harvey Guillén, David Dastmalchian, Peaches Christ and Angel Melanson. This year horror icon Barbara Crampton will co-host the event with Josh Ruben, writer, actor and director of such films like Heart Eyes, Werewolves Within and Scare Me.
The list of presenters is massive, check it out down below. Standouts include directors Ryan Coogler (whose Sinners should win everything this year) and trailblazer Ernest Dickerson. David Howard Thornton might be unreconizable without their Art the Clown makeup on. Music icons like GWAR and Dee Snider are also in the mix in their own ways.
Horror fans, prepare for liftoff. The 2025 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards are launching into orbit with an homage to space-horror, premiering Sunday, October 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Shudder. Heart eyes for Josh Ruben, screams for Barbara Crampton—together the duo will co-host horror’s biggest night, guiding fans through the genre’s finest achievements across film, television, and gaming.Crampton and Ruben won’t be alone. Debbie Rochon will narrate the show from liftoff to last scream, and the presenter lineup is stacked: Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Ernest Dickerson (Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight), and David Howard Thornton (Terrifier) will take the stage, while shock rock legends GWAR unleash their signature spectacle to present Best Kill. They’ll be joined by Shannon Purser, Felissa Rose, Tiffany Shepis, Bill Moseley, Jeffrey Reddick, Peaches Christ, Reece Feldman, and many more.This year’s nominee list is a murderer’s row of Hollywood heavyweights and genre trailblazers. Nicolas Cage (Longlegs), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Demi Moore (The Substance), and Lily-Rose Depp (Nosferatu) headline a star-packed slate, joined by Bill Skarsgård, Ralph Fiennes, and Hugh Grant in supporting turns that prove horror’s reach across the industry.Indie darlings like Hunter Schafer (Cuckoo) and Willa Fitzgerald (Strange Darling) delivered breakout performances alongside the legends, while behind the camera, directors like Danny Boyle (28 Years Later), Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Robert Eggers (Nosferatu), and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) battled for Best Director.Nominees were selected by a nominating body of more than 150 industry tastemakers, creators, and professionals, representing the most impactful releases between July 2024 and June 2025, with nearly one million fans casting their votes online to decide the winners.Tune in on Sunday, October 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Shudder to see which nominees fans sent on a victory mission. And follow FANGORIA across socials for behind-the-scenes transmissions from your favorite stars, stories from set, and more.Follow FANGORIA Website: www.fangoria.com Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Threads: FANGORIA | FANGORIA Studios Bluesky: @FANGORIA.bsky.socialShow Credits Written and directed by: Michael Varrati Executive producers: Tara Ansley, Abhi Goel Producers: Armen Aghaeian, Phil Nobile Jr., Michael Varrati, Rebekah McKendryFull List of Presenters● Adam Cesare● Alec Gillis● Ben Baur● Biqtch Puddin● Bill Moseley● Boulet Brothers● Busy Philipps● Catherine Corcoran● Count Gore De Vol● David Howard Thornton● Dead Meat● Dee Snider● Dr. Sarcofiguy● Dusty Gannon● Ernest Dickerson● Fayna Sanchez● Felissa Rose● Flying Lotus● GWAR● Jackie Kong● Jeffrey Reddick● Joe Bob Briggs● Julie Benz● Katie Hettenbach● Mister Lobo● Peaches Christ● Penny Dreadful● Phil Nobile Jr.● Reece Feldman● Ron Perlman● Ryan Coogler● Sarah Nicklin● Sev Ohanian● Shannon Purser● Tiffany Shepis● Tina Romero
