THE GRIEVING: Vaneast Pictures Acquires International Sales Rights For Upcoming Horror Flick

A mourning daughter attempts to understand her late father's hauntings, as there's something wrong with his urn and darker motives may be at play.

One of our concerns (out of many) was the terrible acting - in English. We're not sure if it was due to the English language being used in filming (making it easier for international sales, despite there being an interest from the horror community to have Italian horror cinema rise again) or if they chose poor actors. Still, we see they have also shot their second film in English .

Is that a bad omen? Possibly.

Vaneast Pictures founded by Danielle Gasher has acquired the international sales rights for the upcoming film, The Grieving. Directed by T3 Directors (Alessandro Antonaci, Daniel Lascar, Stefano Mandala’), the film stars Penelope Sangiorgi, Christopher Jones, David Ajayi, and Francesca Vettori.

Mia, a mourning daughter, attempts to lay her father to rest, only to uncover the dangerous demons he was battling. As she struggles to make sense of a world without him, grief gives way to a chilling truth.

“I’m thrilled to add The Grieving to the Vaneast slate. T3 are visionary filmmakers who’ve delivered a film that’s as terrifying as it is conceptually bold,” said Danielle Gasher, Vaneast Pictures.

“We’re incredibly excited to be launching The Grieving with Vaneast Pictures in the international space, a company that share our passion for bold, emotionally resonant genre films. Bringing the other world into this one has always been at the heart of this project. As with our previous work, we aim not only to terrify, but to explore something deeply human — the invisible threads that connect us all to loss, memory, and what lies beyond,” said T3 Directors.

The Grieving is the second film from T3 as their last film. Sound of Silence premiered on Tubi in the U.S. and was repped by XYZ for both domestic and international sales. The film was produced by the T3 Directors, Raffaele Rinaldi and Riccardo Scalva.