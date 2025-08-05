Larry Fessenden's TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL Wraps Principal Photography, Enters Post

American horror auteur, Larry Fessenden, has wrapped principal photography on their next horror flick, Trauma Or, Monsters All. The film is a direct sequel to three of their previous films: Habit, Depraved and Blackout.

Universal Pictures’ back-to-back hits HOUSE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1944) and HOUSE OF DRACULA (1945) famously grouped together Frankenstein’s Monster, Count Dracula, and The Wolf Man, allowing audiences to experience the studio’s most iconic monsters sharing the screen for the very first time. 80 years later, LARRY FESSENDEN’S TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL places the filmmaker’s beloved visions of this trio of ghouls under one roof, offering up an unexpectedly humanist and uncanny tale.

Fessenden will reprise his role as the vampire Sam from Habit. Alex Breaux will return as Adam from Depraved and Alex Hurt returns as Charley Barrett from Blackout.

All you need to know about this new project and other actors joining the cast will be found in the complete announcement that follows.