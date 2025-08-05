Larry Fessenden's TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL Wraps Principal Photography, Enters Post

American horror auteur, Larry Fessenden, has wrapped principal photography on their next horror flick, Trauma Or, Monsters All. The film is a direct sequel to three of their previous films: Habit, Depraved and Blackout.
Universal Pictures’ back-to-back hits HOUSE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1944) and HOUSE OF DRACULA (1945) famously grouped together Frankenstein’s Monster, Count Dracula, and The Wolf Man, allowing audiences to experience the studio’s most iconic monsters sharing the screen for the very first time. 80 years later, LARRY FESSENDEN’S TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL places the filmmaker’s beloved visions of this trio of ghouls under one roof, offering up an unexpectedly humanist and uncanny tale.
Fessenden will reprise his role as the vampire Sam from Habit. Alex Breaux will return as Adam from Depraved and Alex Hurt returns as Charley Barrett from Blackout.
All you need to know about this new project and other actors joining the cast will be found in the complete announcement that follows.
Larry Fessenden, indie auteur and founder of Glass Eye Pix, has wrapped principal photography on his eighth feature, a powerful ode to classic monster mash-ups which also serves as a direct sequel to three of his most iconic films.
Universal Pictures’ back-to-back hits HOUSE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1944) and HOUSE OF DRACULA (1945) famously grouped together Frankenstein’s Monster, Count Dracula, and The Wolf Man, allowing audiences to experience the studio’s most iconic monsters sharing the screen for the very first time. 80 years later, LARRY FESSENDEN’S TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL places the filmmaker’s beloved visions of this trio of ghouls under one roof, offering up an unexpectedly humanist and uncanny tale.
LARRY FESSENDEN’S TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL sees the striking return of the vampiric Sam, played by Fessenden, from his 1995 classic HABIT, alongside modern Prometheus creation Adam, portrayed once more by Alex Breaux from Fessenden’s 2019 festival favorite DEPRAVED. Joining them is the lycanthropic Charley Barrett (Alex Hurt), from the filmmaker’s most recent creature feature, BLACKOUT (2023).
Heading the cast in her first feature film role, is Laëtitia Hollard, who has since been tapped for a recurring part on HBO’s The Pitt. Hollard is joined by co-star Aitana Doyle, previously seen in IF THAT MOCKINGBIRD DON'T SING. Among the many Fessenden regulars returning are Addison Timlin, James Le Gros, John Speredakos, Cody Kostro, Marc Senter, Rigo Garay, and Joseph Castillo-Midyett, alongside Joshua Leonard, who has stepped out of retirement to appear, and horror icon Barbara Crampton. Casting on the picture was handled by Lois Drabkin.
Filming took place in Upstate New York, playing for Fessenden’s Talbot Falls, the fictional horror hamlet first featured in BLACKOUT. The feature was lensed by Sharif El Neklawy, heading a team of indie artisans working on and off over the course of a three-month span.
Fessenden, a lifelong fan of Universal Monster classics and the powerful messages about us that they can convey, says, “It was a slightly absurd mission to present my existential take on these monsters in a contemporary mash-up, but I enjoyed the challenge and I hope the film will feel both familiar and provocative.”
LARRY FESSENDEN’S TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL is produced by Fessenden, Gaby Leyner, James Felix McKenney, and Tilson Allen-Merry for Glass Eye Pix. Also producing are Stirling duBell and Chris Ingvordson. Edwin Linker Executive Produces.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.