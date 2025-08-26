HOWL AT THE DEAD Premiere: Gather Your Fur Babies, Award-Winning Short Available Now

Happy National Dog Day, everyone! What better way to celebrate it than to watch Gregg Bishop's award-winning short film, Howl at the Dead. After a successful festival run starting in 2023, it is finally time to share it with the rest of the World.
When a family moves into a haunted house, their loyal pet dog struggles to protect them from the malevolent ghosts that only animals can see.
Check out Howl at the Dead for yourself, down below, with your fur babies beside you, or not. Don't disturb them if they're growling at that corner in your living room. They may just be protecting your butts.
HOWL AT THE DEAD is a gateway, Amblin-style horror short inspired by classics like Poltergeist, Frankenweenie, and E.T.
The film stars DJ as Paws the dog, alongside Luke Speakman (Josh Brolin’s son in Weapons), Ashley Watkins, and Stephen Caudill. After premiering at Screamfest 2023, the film went on to play the Fantasia International Film Festival, Panic Fest, SoHo Horror Film Festival, and won Best Genre Short at the Mammoth Film Festival.
Sink your teeth into National Dog Day with Gregg Bishop’s haunted house short told from the pets’ point of view.
The award-winning short film Howl at the Dead, directed by Gregg Bishop (Dance of the Dead, SiREN, V/H/S: Viral), will have its worldwide online premiere on Tuesday, August 26 at 12 PM PT to celebrate National Dog Day.
“After premiering at Screamfest in 2023 and playing festivals around the world, I am thrilled to finally share Howl at the Dead with audiences everywhere. Inspired by my own pets whose strange behavior convinced me they had a sixth sense, the film became a chance to make a fun ‘gateway horror’ in the spirit of Poltergeist and E.T.. Releasing it on National Dog Day feels like the perfect way to bring this story home.”