HOWL AT THE DEAD Premiere: Gather Your Fur Babies, Award-Winning Short Available Now

Happy National Dog Day, everyone! What better way to celebrate it than to watch Gregg Bishop's award-winning short film, Howl at the Dead. After a successful festival run starting in 2023, it is finally time to share it with the rest of the World.

When a family moves into a haunted house, their loyal pet dog struggles to protect them from the malevolent ghosts that only animals can see.

Check out Howl at the Dead for yourself, down below, with your fur babies beside you, or not. Don't disturb them if they're growling at that corner in your living room. They may just be protecting your butts.