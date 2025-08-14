THE HAUNTED FOREST Trailer: It is All Fun And Games Until Someone Hands You a Chainsaw With The Chain Still Attached

Keith Boynton’s new film, The Haunted Forest, will have its world premiere at FrightFest in London on Saturday, August 24th.

Movies about extreme haunted house attractions that go too far are not so common, the most recent ones being, what, Haunt and Hell Fest? The official trailer has just dropped; check it out below and see if it's worth keeping on your radar.

Zach is a horror-movie obsessive who'd rather draw gruesome comic books in class than concentrate on his studies – so when his cousin Mark invites him to work at the legendary Haunted Forest, Zach is thrilled beyond belief. On his first night, he meets Sarah, a beautiful and intriguing makeup artist, as well as Jacko, a veteran employee who takes Zach under his wing. Zach is living his best life, indulging his passion for all things morbid – but when Jacko is found dead, the magical world of the Forest begins to seem sinister, and Zach can't help but wonder where the killer will strike next…

Here is the Director’s Statement from Boynton, as well.