THE HAUNTED FOREST Trailer: It is All Fun And Games Until Someone Hands You a Chainsaw With The Chain Still Attached

Keith Boynton’s new film, The Haunted Forest, will have its world premiere at FrightFest in London on Saturday, August 24th.
Movies about extreme haunted house attractions that go too far are not so common, the most recent ones being, what, Haunt and Hell Fest? The official trailer has just dropped; check it out below and see if it's worth keeping on your radar.
Zach is a horror-movie obsessive who'd rather draw gruesome comic books in class than concentrate on his studies – so when his cousin Mark invites him to work at the legendary Haunted Forest, Zach is thrilled beyond belief. On his first night, he meets Sarah, a beautiful and intriguing makeup artist, as well as Jacko, a veteran employee who takes Zach under his wing. Zach is living his best life, indulging his passion for all things morbid – but when Jacko is found dead, the magical world of the Forest begins to seem sinister, and Zach can't help but wonder where the killer will strike next…
Here is the Director’s Statement from Boynton, as well.
Some places are so special that the only adequate tribute is to make a movie about them. Markoff’s Haunted Forest is one of those places – a legendary haunt, a beloved local attraction, and a place where wonder and terror coexist with a carnival-style frivolity, for a few short weekends in Maryland in October. It’s a place to celebrate the macabre and the horrific, and also to ask ourselves why we feel so drawn to them. It was my pleasure and privilege to embody these paradoxes in movie form.
The Haunted Forest is a love letter to slasher films, as well as an examination of what makes them so compelling. What is it about violence and death that fascinates us so much? What kind of catharsis are we looking for – what kind of deep human need are we fulfilling – when we watch a teenager run from a man with a knife? This movie both celebrates and interrogates the horror genre – but hopefully in a way that never feels dry or academic. At its heart, it’s a genre film, with a deep love for the genre it both embodies and critiques.
Also, we had a blast making it. Hope you enjoy it too! - Keith Boynton