V/H/S/HALLOWEEN: Shudder Announces Directors For Next Installment of Popular Anthology Series

﻿Shudder has announced the lineup of directors for the next installment of the horror anthology series that simply will not die, V/H/S. This time they are coming after our favorite holiday, Halloween.

They are, in order of announcement, Scottish director Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly (Adult Swim Yule Log, Too Many Cooks), Michelle Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry (Golden Exits), Paco Plaza (REC) and Anna Zlokovic (Appendage).

That is all for now, just the lineup, nothing else. Oh, and it is releasing on Shudder on October 3rd, but not before it premieres at one of the big genre festivals, likely in the U.S. Care to guess which one? Hands up for Fantastic Fest? Hands up for Beyond Fest? Anyone?

As you were.