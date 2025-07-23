THE BRIDE: Thai-Vietnamese Horror Starts to Sell Globally

If you are a fan of Southeast Asian horror - and who isn't? - here is one to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks, the Thai-Vietnamese horror flick, The Bride.

Directed by Lee Thongkham and produced by Hang Trinh, “The Bride” follows a young Vietnamese woman engaged to her wealthy Thai boyfriend. Her visit to his rural hometown in Thailand turns terrifying when she encounters the ghostly presence of a bride after trying on a traditional Thai wedding dress — an heirloom harboring sinister family secrets.

Vietnam-based sales agent Skyline Media is orchestrating a global launch for “The Bride,” a Thailand-Vietnam horror co-production that will begin its theatrical rollout with a Vietnam premiere on Aug. 29.

The film, produced by Thongkham Films and Silver Moonlight Entertainment, has secured distribution deals across multiple territories, with Australia and New Zealand set to release the film on the same date as its Vietnam debut through Infinity Entertainment.

Additional theatrical deals are in place for Taiwan (MovieCloud), North America (Eastern Edge Films), and Latin America (Delta Films SAC), with releases expected across these territories in September. Thailand will serve as the final stop in the global theatrical rollout.