RIVER OF BLOOD Exclusive Trailer & Poster: Horror Thriller From Howard J. Ford Available Next Month

Howard J. Ford's horror thriller, River of Blood, will be released in select theaters, digital and on demand on August 1st. We have the exclusive release of the trailer and new poster for the new film from the director of The Dead, Escape, and DarkGame.

A jungle kayak adventure descends into terror when a group of friends becomes the target of a merciless, bloodthirsty tribe.

River of Blood stars Joseph Millson, Louis James, Ella Starbuck, Sarah Alexandra Marks and David Wayman. It will be available in select theaters, Digital and On Demand on August 1st from Saban Films.