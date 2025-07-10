POSTHOUSE Trailer Exclusive: Check Out The New Filipino Horror Thriller And Debut From Nikolas Red

We are pleased to have your very first look at the trailer for Nikolas Red's debut feature film, the horror thriller Posthouse.

A troubled film editor and his distant daughter release an ancient monster while working to restore an incomplete silent horror movie.

Haunted films are nothing new but have been explored more often in the documentary form than the narrative one. Add some good old hairy ghost action (in the form of an evil spirit called a Manananggal) the horror trope synomonous with Southeast Asian horror cinema, and you have an enticing mix of folklore we do not see here in the West delivered via a trope we know very well now.

The trailer looks sharp and we are specifically drawn to the lighting in some of these shots. The glow of the toy sword against the child's face, the hand of the Mananaggal reaching out through the projector's beam, the use of red light as a backdrop. Very sharp indeed.

The long synopsis follows, along with a statement from Nikolas's brother, Mikhail Red, as his producer. A small selection of stills follow with the trailer.

After the death of his estranged father, film editor Cyril (Sid Lucero) inherits a rundown posthouse in Manila. While going through the space with his daughter Rea (Bea Binene), an aspiring filmmaker, he discovers reels from Ang Manananggal, an unfinished 1920s silent horror film believed to be his father's last project. Cyril begins restoring the film, pulling Rea into the process. As they work, they start experiencing disturbing events. A reel goes missing. Cyril receives visions from his past. Rea sees glimpses of the Manananggal appearing both in the footage and in the shadows around them. Others close to them—including Ruel (Carlos Siguion-Reyna), an archivist; Jeffrey (Rafa Siguion-Reyna), Cyril’s assistant; and Ange (Ryza Cenon), Rea’s mother—become entangled in the terror as the film’s presence turns more violent and invasive. As Cyril slips deeper into the project, Rea begins to suspect the film is not just haunted—it’s a gateway for something predatory. To stop it, she must uncover the truth behind Ang Manananggal before it escapes the reel for good. Posthouse is a psychological horror film about haunted media, buried history, and the horrors we inherit.

Nikolas's brother, Mikhail, is pretty much a filmmaking rockstar in the Philippines, directing of a string of critical and box office hits. Their father Raymond is film royalty in the country as well. Up to now Nikolas had been involved in some of Mikhail's productions as an editor and co-writer and now is the time to strike out on his own with this feature debut.

Mikhail spoke about his brother's upcoming project.

As producer and chief creative at Evolve Studios I was immediately drawn to Nikolas’ bold and personal take on horror. His vision stood out as something deeply rooted in both genre and a reverence for lost Filipino cinematic heritage as well as being a very personal story told from the perspective of an editor. Nikolas was my editor in some of my horror genre films and co-writer as well and honed his cinematic language through the craft of editing. As we developed the project further with producer Iana Bernardez taking charge, winning in Bifan and pitching it together at the project market in Udine, it became clear how much potential Posthouse had to offer. With the full support of Viva Films and StudioViva (which also produced films Deleter, BuyBust, Lilim) we're now in the final stages of post-production, I'm excited to see the film take shape and begin its journey through the international festival circuit as well as a local theatrical release in the Philippines this year. It’s been incredibly rewarding to support Nikolas’ debut as a director and to help bring his unique voice to the screen!

Posthouse is unironically still in post-production and we will keep you posted as the project nears completion.