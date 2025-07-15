Popcorn Frights 2025: Tina Romero, Dee Wallace, 25 More In-Person Films Ride Second Wave

Our friends at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival just announced the second wave of programming for their 11th edition, which will be held in South Florida, U.S., from August 7-17.

Some 25 film premieres have been added, along with special guests to enhance the in-person experience, notably Tina Romero, presenting her "undead drag spectacle" Queens of the Dead, as well as her late father George A. Romero's Day of the Dead, to be showcased in its new 40th Anniversary 4K Restoration.

The great Dee Wallace will also be joining the fun, appearing to introduce three horror classics in which she stars: Cujo (Stephen King by way of director Lewis Teague), The Hills Have Eyes (Wes Craven all the way), and The Howling (a great movie by the great Joe Dante).

To make in-person South Florida viewers really feel a part of the action, the festival will be presenting a "one-of-a-kind immersive experience of John Carpenter's THE FOG in full-blown "Fog-O-Vision!" What does that mean? "This 40th anniversary immersive event surrounds audiences in a thick veil of fog--yes, real fog!--as the restored 4K print rolls. When the fog rolls in... the terror begins."

Read on for excerpts from the official announcement, provided by the festival, including additions to the in-personal experience, as well as the virtual lineup.

IN-THEATER FEATURE FILM LINEUP

Americana

Florida Premiere

United States | 2024 | 110 Min. | Dir. Tony Tost

The lives of local outsiders and outcasts violently intertwine when a rare Lakota Ghost shirt falls onto the black market in a small South Dakota town.

Dog of God

Florida Premiere

Latvia-United States | 2025 | 92 Min. | Dirs. Lauris Ābele & Raitis Ābele

A rotoscoped animation that depicts a 17th century witch trial in Livonia that uncovers a werewolf within a devout community.

Fucktoys

South Florida Premiere

United States | 2025 | 106 Min. | Dir. Annapurna Sriram

In a pre-millennium alternate universe, a cursed young woman must raise $1,000 for a group of psychics, scootering through the surreal, seedy underworld of Trashtown and encountering a cavalcade of bizarre characters along the way.

Good Boy

Florida Premiere

United States | 2025 | 72 Min. | Dir. Ben Leonberg

When a loyal pup moves to a remote farmhouse with his owner, he soon senses a sinister presence--and must confront terrifying supernatural forces to protect the boy he loves most.

Influencers

US Premiere

United States | 2025 | 110 Min. | Dir. Kurtis David Harder

*Director Kurtis David Harder expected in person

In the picturesque landscapes of southern France, a young woman's chilling fascination with murder and identity theft sends her life into a whirlwind of chaos.

The Mannequin

East Coast Premiere

United States | 2025 | 105 Min. | Dir. John Berardo

*Director John Berardo expected in person

While investigating her sister's death in a historic Los Angeles building, a stylist assistant uncovers the vengeful spirit of a long-dead serial killer--and must escape before she becomes his next victim.

Queens of the Dead

Florida Premiere

United States | 2025 | 99 Min. | Dir. Tina Romero

*Director Tina Romero expected in person

Drag queens and club kids battle zombies craving brains during a zombie outbreak at their drag show in Brooklyn, putting personal conflicts aside to utilize their distinct abilities against the undead threat.

Slanted

Florida Premiere

United States | 2025 | 102 Min. | Dir. Amy Wang

An insecure Chinese-American teenager undergoes experimental surgery to appear white, hoping to secure the prom queen title and peer acceptance.

Test Screening

East Coast Premiere

United States | 2024 | 92 Min. | Dir. Clark Baker

*Producer/screenwriter Stephen Susco expected in person

Four teens find out that a test screening is coming to their little cinema, but the film is actually a mind-control experiment that has terrifying effects.

VIRTUAL FEATURE FILM LINEUP

Astral Plane Drifter

Florida Premiere

United States | 2024 | 89 Min. | Dir. Scott Slone

Sometime Before Yesterday. Or After Tomorrow. Somewhere Out In The Yonder. There Was This Guy.

Carry the Darkness

Florida Premiere

United States | 2025 | 98 Min. | Dir. Douglas Forrester

Inspired by the West Memphis Three, this chilling tale follows a misfit teen scapegoated for a series of brutal crimes as a sinister force emerges from the woods, feeding on the town's fear and paranoia.

Crossword

Florida Premiere

United States | 2024 | 96 Min. | Dir. Michael Vlamis

After the death of their daughter, a woman immerses herself in her beloved children's book series while her husband seeks comfort in the daily crossword--only to spiral as the puzzle begins to take on a sinister life of its own.

Custom

Southeast US Premiere

UK | 2024 | 86 Min. | Dir. Tiago Teixeira

A couple producing custom erotic films is dragged into a nightmarish conspiracy when they start working for a mysterious client.

The Dark Fantastic

North American Premiere

UK | 2025 | 110 Min. | Dir. Lg White

A psychedelic dive into the mind and work of renowned film composer Simon Boswell.

Don't Hang Up

North American Premiere

Norway | 2025 | 90 Min. | Dir. Alex Herron

While attending a wedding in Tulsa, a group of friends find themselves trapped in a haunted rental home, where vengeful spirits from the 1921 Tulsa Massacre rise to unleash a chilling fight for survival.

Exorcismo: The Transgressive Legacy of Clasificada "S"

Southeast US Premiere

Spain | 2024 | 122 Min. | Dir. Alberto Sedano

A deep dive into the dark heart of Spain's cinematic underground--a world where censorship, repression, and Catholic morality once ruled with an iron fist.

King Baby

Florida Premiere

UK-France | 2024 | 89 Min. | Dirs. Kit Redstone & Arran Shearing

In a decaying kingdom inhabited only by a delusional King and his loyal Servant, the arrival of a mannequin Queen shatters their fragile reality, unleashing a twisted modern fairytale of isolation, madness, and murderous ambition.

Making Megaforce

East Coast Premiere

United States | 2025 | 98 Min. | Dir. Bob Lindenmayer

Superfan Bob Lindenmayer sets out to celebrate MEGAFORCE--one of the 1980s' most infamous cinematic flops--by tracking down cast, crew, and star Barry Bostwick in a joyous tribute to cult cinema, fandom, and the power of loving what others left behind.

The Mother, the Menacer, and Me

Southeast US Premiere

United States | 2024 | 91 Min. | Dir. Jon Salmon

Stuck in a dead-end job and forced to live with a disapproving mother-in-law, a struggling dreamer sets out to make it in Hollywood--pushed by his sinister imaginary companion, who's determined to break free and become real.

The Only Ones

South Florida Premiere

United States | 2024 | 87 Min. | Dir. Jordan Miller

When a group of friends' plans unravel into a spiral of misfortune and bloodshed, trust shatters and the survivors must face the terrifying truth that the deadliest threats often come from within.

Predators

Florida Premiere

United States | 2025 | 96 Min. | Dir. David Osit

Exploring the controversial NBC series that caught potential child predators in sting operations, leading to arrests, and its eventual cancellation.

Shadowland

East Coast Premiere

Finland | 2024 | 99 Min. | Dir. Otso Tiainen

Cult filmmaker Richard Stanley guides a secretive enclave in the French Pyrenees on a quest for spiritual transcendence, but as his influence deepens, resurfaced abuse allegations spark a haunting unraveling of faith, power, and manipulation

Tie Die

Florida Premiere

United States | 2024 | 80 Min. | Dir. Morgan Miller

Park Ranger Lloyd Kaufman and Sheriff Joe Bob Briggs join forces to hunt a mysterious killer bear terrorizing campers, while a displaced group of hippies struggles to find their next camping spot.

Universe 25

Florida Premiere

UK | 2025 | 80 Min. | Dir. Richard Vartan Melkonian

An angel sent on a sacred mission through London and Bucharest encounters a chaotic world that derails his quest and forces him to confront his true identity.

IN-THEATER RETRO LINEUP

Cujo

Howling Triple-Bill Event

United States | 1983 | 93 Min. | Dir. Lewis Teague

*Actress Dee Wallace expected in person

Cujo, a friendly St. Bernard, contracts rabies and conducts a reign of terror on a small American town.

Day of the Dead

40th Anniversary 4K Restoration

United States | 1985 | 101 Min. | Dir. George A. Romero

*Director Tina Romero expected in person

As the world is overrun by zombies, a group of scientists and military personnel sheltering in an underground bunker in Florida must decide on how they should deal with the undead horde.

The Fog

45th Anniversary 4K Restoration

Presented in "Fog-O-Vision"

United States | 1980 | 89 Min. | Dir. John Carpenter

Local legend tells of a ship lured on to the rocks of Antonio Bay being enveloped by a supernatural cloud as it sank; the myth says that when this mysterious fog returns, the victims will rise up from the depths seeking vengeance.

The Hills Have Eyes

Howling Triple-Bill Event

United States | 1977 | 90 Min. | Dir. Wes Craven

*Actress Dee Wallace expected in person

On the way to California, a family has the misfortune to have their car break down in an area closed to the public, and inhabited by violent savages ready to attack.

The Howling

Howling Triple-Bill Event

United States | 1981 | 91 Min. | Dir. Joe Dante

*Actress Dee Wallace expected in person

After a bizarre and near deadly encounter with a serial killer, a television newswoman is sent to a remote mountain resort whose residents may not be what they seem.

