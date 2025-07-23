Popcorn Frights 2025: Closing Film Announced, SHELL Starring Elisabeth Moss And Kate Hudson

A bit of catch up from yesterday. The folks at Popcorn Frights announced the closing film on this year's festival, Shell. Directed by Max Minghella and starring Kate Hudson & Elizabeth Moss, the horror thriller will close this year's festivities with the U.S. premiere.

The complete announcement follows. Links to in-person and virtual passes are near the bottom.

POPCORN FRIGHTS TO CLOSE WITH U.S. PREMIERE OF MAX MINGHELLA’S “SHELL” STARRING KATE HUDSON & ELISABETH MOSS

The 11th Popcorn Frights Film Festival will be a hybrid experience presenting both in-theater and virtual film offerings from August 7-17, 2025

Popcorn Frights is going out with a high-gloss scream as it proudly announces the U.S. Premiere of SHELL as its official Closing Night selection. Directed by Max Minghella (TEEN SPIRIT), this genre-bending vision will cap off the 11-day horror celebration taking place August 7-17, 2025, across South Florida and online nationwide.

SHELL stars Elisabeth Moss and Kate Hudson in a deliciously twisted take on the beauty industry, fame, and self-reinvention. Down on her luck actress Samantha Lake (Moss) is invited into the ultra-glamorous world of Zoe Shannon (Hudson), CEO of health & wellness company Shell. But when Shell patients start to go missing, Samantha realizes Shell may be protecting a monstrous secret.

Following its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, SHELL’s Popcorn Frights debut marks its first U.S. screening, further cementing the festival’s reputation as a premier destination for bold, visionary genre cinema.

Recognized by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the "25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World," Popcorn Frights returns for its eleventh edition with a hybrid format, presenting 58 feature film premieres, immersive experiences, and special presentations with appearances by iconic filmmakers and stars.

A Third Wave of programming announcements is still to come, promising even more cinematic mayhem!

Individual tickets and All-Access Badges for the in-theater experience—hosted at Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale and Cinema Paradiso Hollywood—are now available. Virtual All-Access Passes can also be purchased for streaming access to the full digital lineup. To order an In-Theater All-Access VIP Badge, click here , to order a Virtual All-Access Pass, click here