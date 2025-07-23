Popcorn Frights 2025: Closing Film Announced, SHELL Starring Elisabeth Moss And Kate Hudson
A bit of catch up from yesterday. The folks at Popcorn Frights announced the closing film on this year's festival, Shell. Directed by Max Minghella and starring Kate Hudson & Elizabeth Moss, the horror thriller will close this year's festivities with the U.S. premiere.
The complete announcement follows. Links to in-person and virtual passes are near the bottom.
POPCORN FRIGHTS TO CLOSE WITH U.S. PREMIERE OF MAX MINGHELLA’S “SHELL” STARRING KATE HUDSON & ELISABETH MOSSThe 11th Popcorn Frights Film Festival will be a hybrid experience presenting both in-theater and virtual film offerings from August 7-17, 2025Popcorn Frights is going out with a high-gloss scream as it proudly announces the U.S. Premiere of SHELL as its official Closing Night selection. Directed by Max Minghella (TEEN SPIRIT), this genre-bending vision will cap off the 11-day horror celebration taking place August 7-17, 2025, across South Florida and online nationwide.SHELL stars Elisabeth Moss and Kate Hudson in a deliciously twisted take on the beauty industry, fame, and self-reinvention. Down on her luck actress Samantha Lake (Moss) is invited into the ultra-glamorous world of Zoe Shannon (Hudson), CEO of health & wellness company Shell. But when Shell patients start to go missing, Samantha realizes Shell may be protecting a monstrous secret.Following its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, SHELL’s Popcorn Frights debut marks its first U.S. screening, further cementing the festival’s reputation as a premier destination for bold, visionary genre cinema.Recognized by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the "25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World," Popcorn Frights returns for its eleventh edition with a hybrid format, presenting 58 feature film premieres, immersive experiences, and special presentations with appearances by iconic filmmakers and stars.A Third Wave of programming announcements is still to come, promising even more cinematic mayhem!Individual tickets and All-Access Badges for the in-theater experience—hosted at Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale and Cinema Paradiso Hollywood—are now available. Virtual All-Access Passes can also be purchased for streaming access to the full digital lineup. To order an In-Theater All-Access VIP Badge, click here, to order a Virtual All-Access Pass, click here.The eleventh edition of the Popcorn Frights Film Festival is made possible with the support of its generous sponsors, including AGFA, Blue Underground, Celluloid Dreams, Fangoria, Flick Direct, Kino Cult, MVD, Paramount Scares, Radiance Films, Troma, and its loyal fans. For more info about Popcorn Frights, visit PopcornFrights.com
Photo Courtesy of Republic Pictures
