ICONIC Eclusive Clip: Psychological Horror Thriller Out July 15th
Matthew Freiheit's debut feature film, the horror thriller Iconic is coming out tomorrow, July 15th, and we have an exclusive clip to share with you today. It's something a little calm, before the crazy sets in. Watch the trailer below as well for an example.
After Rose’s makeup horrendously disfigures another influencer’s face, she faces off with an increasingly disturbed stalker. Upon meeting Lily in a chance circumstance, they fall violently in love as Rose’s life and sanity begins crumbling around her. Their obsession consumes them as Rose falls down a violent rabbit hole of drugs, paranoia, and jealousy until she hits an unimaginable rock bottom.
As stated off the top Iconic is Freinheit's feature film debut. Here is their director's statement for more context.
ICONIC is my love letter to my current home of Downtown Los Angeles, in all of it's grime and glory—downtown really feels like a true representation of the extreme range of livelihoods existing in America today. Downtown is one of the few places in Los Angeles with lavish wealth and extreme poverty all existing in the same couple blocks, which paints a stark reality about the state of the nation, without the silver linings you get in neighborhoods far from the city center.The film is a dark and wild journey down the rabbit hole of social media, mental health and homelessness. Our goal with the story was to show how even someone seemingly at the top of the Los Angeles talent food chain could easily spiral down to rock bottom. We decided to approach this dark and disturbing subject matter through the lens of a psychological horror thriller, tied in with our collective experiences working in the beauty and fashion world, so broader audiences that wouldn't typically be into a story about societal issues could enjoy the project and still resonate with our message.ICONIC is my debut feature film, written, directed, shot, edited and executive produced by me. I chose to create this film this way because it felt wrong to spend a 7 figure budget filming a story involving homelessness in Skid Row, as that money would be better spent on helping the local communities. We've pledged 10% of the profits from the film to charities helping combat mental health and homelessness issues in Los Angeles, and are excited for (ICONIC) to be a platform to open people's eyes to the harsh realities of the world we live in.
