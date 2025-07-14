ICONIC Eclusive Clip: Psychological Horror Thriller Out July 15th

Matthew Freiheit's debut feature film, the horror thriller Iconic is coming out tomorrow, July 15th, and we have an exclusive clip to share with you today. It's something a little calm, before the crazy sets in. Watch the trailer below as well for an example.

After Rose’s makeup horrendously disfigures another influencer’s face, she faces off with an increasingly disturbed stalker. Upon meeting Lily in a chance circumstance, they fall violently in love as Rose’s life and sanity begins crumbling around her. Their obsession consumes them as Rose falls down a violent rabbit hole of drugs, paranoia, and jealousy until she hits an unimaginable rock bottom.

As stated off the top Iconic is Freinheit's feature film debut. Here is their director's statement for more context.