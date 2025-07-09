Frontières 2025: Industry Seminars & Power Houses Announcement

As the best three weeks you could have in Summer in Montreal nears particular focus today centers on some of the final programming to be announced for this years Frontières Market.

Aside from the general program and pitches other panels and conferences zero in on certain aspects or stages of filmmaking: financing, sales & distribution, festivals & servicing, building local genre communities, post-production, and distribution challenges.

The full list of specialty programming and guests follow in the announcement below.

FRONTIÈRES ANNOUNCES THE SCHEDULE OF

INDUSTRY SEMINARS AND POWER HOUSES

Frontières thrives on connecting its participants with the Genre community and offers panels and conferences about the latest industry trends. Make sure to also join us during our Power Houses and Turning Tables event during which participants will have the opportunity to meet with, sales agents, financiers, festival programmers and service providers.

The Frontières International Co-Production Market is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Wallimage and the Netherlands Film Fund.

POWER HOUSES

July 24 Meet the Sales Agents 11:00 - 13:00

July 25 Meet the Financiers 11:00 - 13:00

Producers are invited to meet with high profile industry leaders to discuss their unique experience in the fields of financing, sales & distribution.

Participating Sales Agencies are: Raven Banner, The Coven, Bankside, Blue Finch, Cercamon, Picture Tree, Utopia, Yellow Veil Pictures.

Participating Financiers are: CAVCO, Creativity Capital, Tallifornia, Tea Shop Films, TPC, Chroma, Wallimage, N9INEStudio.

**Please note that access to the Power Houses is for official Frontières Guests only. Seating is limited and contingent on pre-registration. Producers will be prioritized.

TURNING TABLES

July 24 Meet the Festivals & Servicing Companies 9:00 - 10:35

Producers are invited to meet with festival programmers and servicing companies. Festivals will discuss the curatorial process while servicing companies will introduce what they have to offer filmmaking teams.

Participating Festivals are: Fantastic Fest, Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, TIFF Midnight Madness, Calgary Underground Film Festival.

Participating Servicing Companies are: Pixel Piranha, Outpost MTL, MELS, PurpleDOG Postproduction.

INDUSTRY SEMINARS

BEYOND HOLLYWOOD: CULTIVATING LOCAL GENRE FILM INDUSTRIES

Presented by James Young, Michael Peterson & Kurt Harder

July 24, 15:00-16:15

A discussion about building vibrant film industries in regional markets with a focus on genre filmmaking. Drawing on experiences from Canada, the USA and beyond, panelists share how local development initiatives – from regional tax credits, government grants, genre film festivals and the pure love of film making – can kickstart a thriving community of genre creators outside the usual filmmaking centers.

The panel examines strategies for nurturing local talent and infrastructure, while also leveraging technology like generative AI and remote production tools to connect these emerging hubs with global networks and resources. Attendees will gain practical insights into cultivating a supportive ecosystem for genre filmmaking, demonstrating that world-class horror and sci-fi can flourish far beyond Hollywood with the right mix of community strategy, incentives, and technological empowerment.

**Please note that access to the Conferences is for official Frontières and Fantasia Guests. Seating is limited.

POST-PRODUCTION: BEYOND THE EDIT

Presented by PurpleDOG Post Production

Speakers: Pasha Patriki & Crystal Reeves

July 25, 15:00 — 16:15

This engaging seminar demystifies the often-overlooked post-production process for film producers. From dailies to final deliverables, attendees will gain an insider’s view into what really happens after picture lock. Through real-world examples and breakdowns of various workflows, roles, and requirements, this session tackles the questions filmmakers may be afraid to ask—like what actually goes into colour grading, VFX, post sound, QC, and mastering. Whether you’re polishing your latest short, prepping your first feature or already have a few projects behind your belt, this one-hour seminar (followed by a 15-minute Q&A session) will give you the knowledge to navigate post like a pro.

DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES AND SOLUTIONS

Presented by Kyle Greenberg & Charlie Sextro

Moderated by Eric Lavallée (IONCINEMA)

July 26, 13:20-14:35

Utopia’s Kyle Greenberg and Charlie Sextro will lead a conversation about the changes in the film industry and the increasingly challenging times for filmmakers to find meaningful distribution. The conversation will discuss how to approach distributors, as well as how to think about distribution while you are developing or producing a film. Charlie and Kyle will also discuss some of the best platforms for self-distribution and aggregation for filmmakers who want to have more control of their release, including platforms like PowerFlix, FilmHub and Altavod.

