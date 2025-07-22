BUDDY: Production Begins on New Horror, Starring THE PENGUIN's Cristin Milioti, From Producers of Upcoming WEAPONS

Buddy. Actress Cristin Milioti, fresh off their star turn going head to head with Colin Farrell in The Penguin, is taking the lead. THR has reported that production has begun on a new horror film called. Actress Cristin Milioti, fresh off their star turn going head to head with Colin Farrell in, is taking the lead.

Casper Kelly, who co-wrote the script with Jamie King, is directing the flick which began filming this week in Ohio. Kelly has been behind such viral hits as Too Many Cooks and the Goblin Chedder commercial in the horror flick, Mandy.

The film will be co-produced by BoulderLight Pictures, the banner behind Companion, Friendship and the anticipated, upcoming horror flick, Weapons. Cleveland, Ohio based production company Low Spark Films is also on board as a producer.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but with this star quality and production power behind it the only question we have is, will it be as bonkers as Kelly's shorts were? If you haven't seen either we have included Too Many Cooks and Cheddar Goblin below.