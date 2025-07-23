ARROW Player in August: HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS, Many Cats, And a Coked-out Raccoon

With just more than a week left in July it is time once again to look to August and find out what the folks at Arrow Video have planned for their ARROW Player.

Probably the biggest title in the bunch next month is the slapstick throwback hit, Hundreds of Beavers. One of the best things to happen to the festival and rep cinema circuits last year the audience-favorite title is coming on August 22nd.

Until then, there are some feline themed delights coming in the Here, Kitty Kitty selection. Following that there is a selection of more mature themed anime titles in the ARROW-me program. Writer, author and more, Tim Lucas, is responsible for August's Selects program.

Finally, drugs kill. Drugs and animals however, kill for entertainment. Don't miss Crackcoon at the end of month as well.

The ARROW August 2025 lineup includes the inventive comedy global sensation, Hundreds of Beavers. Reuniting the team that brought Lake Michigan Monster to Arrow Video, Hundreds of Beavers stars Ryland Brickson Cole Tews as the intrepid hero of this frostbitten inventive epic, co-written by Tews and Mike Cheslik making his feature directorial debut.

The ARROW August 2025 lineup includes the inventive comedy global sensation, Hundreds of Beavers. Reuniting the team that brought Lake Michigan Monster to Arrow Video, Hundreds of Beavers stars Ryland Brickson Cole Tews as the intrepid hero of this frostbitten inventive epic, co-written by Tews and Mike Cheslik making his feature directorial debut.

The lineup begins claws out on August 8 with Here Kitty Kitty… (UK/US/CA/IRE).

As long as there have been scary stories to make you lose sleep there's always a cat in there to up the tension, provide solace or jump out in front of you when you least expect it.

Curl up with your favourite kitty and enjoy these hair-raising shockers that feature fearsome (and friendly) felines that are fixed for fright!

Titles Include: Nekromantik, At Midnight I'll Take Your Soul, The Gore Gore Girls.

Also launching on August 8 are a number of new cult classics.

Lux Æterna (US/ CA): Gaspar Noé, the arch provocateur of New French Extremity responsible for Irreversible and Enter the Void, blurs the boundaries between reality and fiction in Lux Æterna, his ode to the suffering and sacrifices involved in the creation of art. French cinema icons Charlotte Gainsbourg (Ismael’s Ghosts, Antichrist) and Béatrice Dalle (Betty Blue, Inside), playing themselves, star as the lead actress and the director of an experimental film about witches. But as preparations for the shoot get underway, the increasingly chaotic production slowly unravels as egos and bitter resentments rise to the surface, threatening to derail the entire enterprise. Shot over just five days and largely improvised by the superlative cast, Lux Æterna is a powerful, hypnotic assault on the senses like no other, cementing Noé’s position as one of the most incendiary voices in cinema today.

Sator (US/ CAN): Secluded in a desolate forest, a broken family is observed by Sator, a supernatural entity who is attempting to claim them.

100 Bloody Acres (US): 100 Bloody Acres is an inspired horror-comedy about the Morgan brothers, Reg and Lindsay, who have bolstered their organic fertilizer business by adding a novel ingredient to their secret blend: human blood and bones. Until now the brothers have relied on the dead victims of car accidents, but unfortunately it's been months since their last find and a customer is impatiently waiting for delivery.

Breaking the Surface (US): During a winter dive on a remote part of the coast in Northern Norway, two sisters' lives fall into danger; when a rockfall traps one of the sisters on the ocean floor, a battle against time begins in the middle of the wilderness.

On August 15, send the kids to bed and fire up a season of ARROW-me (US/ CA).

If you're looking for candy-colored, sugary anime, we hate to crunch your roll, but you won't find that here. This is the other side of anime: Tough, nasty and extreme and very much not for kids.

Filled with bizarre, beautiful images with stellar animation that's influenced multiple generations in film, comics, gaming and animation, ARROW is excited to bring some of the best of these anime films in an ongoing collection of the anime your parents didn't want you to see!

Titles Include: Wicked City, Angel Cop, Goku Midnight Eye.

Also on August 15, ARROW has some dystopian offerings for North American subscribers, three series and a movie!

"Cyber City Oedo 808" (US/ CA): In the distant future, three hardened criminals are conscripted by the Cyber Police to combat a crime wave in the hi-tech metropolis of Oedo, but are forced to wear collars that will kill them if they violate their privileges. (3 episodes, available in the original Japanese or an English dub)

"Angel Cop" (US/ CAN): An elite anti-terrorist agent battles terrorists threatening Japan, but a mysterious third player is involved in their own way. (6 episodes, available in an English dub)

"Goku Midnight Eye" (US/ CA): Never get involved with women. But as a private detective in a futuristic Tokyo City, that's easier said than done. (2 episodes, available in the original Japanese or an English dub)

Wicked City (US/ CA): A secret police force known as the Black Guard protects the boundary between the human world and the demon world.

August 15 ends with a trip through the ARROW archives with a home video curator in Tim Lucas Selects (UK/US/CA/IRE).

Tim Lucas - Video Watchdog founder/editor, novelist (Throat Sprockets, The Book of Renfield, The Man with Kaleidoscope Eyes), author of Mario Bava - All the Colors of the Dark, contributor to magazines from Sight & Sound to Cinefantastique and Fangoria, and audio commentator on more than 200 DVD, Blu-ray and 4K releases worldwide.

"Arrow’s library of offbeat, peripheral and gnostic cinema is such a rich trove that I could easily select any title at random and come up with another four that are related to it, by director or writer, actor or cinematographer, or in some still more subterranean way. Whatever you need from Arrow - a jukebox, a roller coaster, or a resource of higher education - it’s here for you, in plenty."

Titles Include: Toys Are Not for Children, Season of the Witch, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Miss Osbourne.

On August 22: Smaller and craftier than Cocaine Bear, ARROW presents Crackcoon (US/ CA): A raccoon on crack terrorizes a mountain community.

The lineup concludes August 22 with the frostbitten indie darling of 2024!

Hundreds of Beavers (US/ CAN): In the early 1800’s, Jean Kayak, a drunken applejack salesman, finds himself stranded in a surreal winter landscape with nothing but his dim wits to guide him. Against a backdrop of ruthless elements and forest creatures - all played by actors in full-sized mascot costumes – Kayak develops increasingly complex traps in order to win the hand of a mischievous lover. When he discovers that the Beavers have formed their own secret society, he must infiltrate their lair to uncover their secrets and win the day.