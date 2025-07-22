ABU: THE GIANT MONSTER (ABU Si RAKSASA): Teaser, Key Art And Details About Malaysia's First Giant Monster Movie

A monster appears in a dam near the city of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The monster, Abu, is Zaara’s “pet.” A pet that mutated due to chemical pollution. Zaara and Sofian join forces to save Abu from being eliminated by Lt. Fayyad Noah, who is assigned by the National Security Council to kill the monster. Will Abu be saved?

Ramdan Che Hassan's giant-monster movie, Abu: The Giant Monster is the first of its kind for local Malaysian audiences. A domestic teaser is making the rounds and while there are no subtitles for an international audience the spirit of the movie is the same whomever watches it. Everyone should take delight when another country joins the giant monster genre for the first time.

Written by Hassan, Fakhry Zaen, and Lakun Layar the movie will open in Malaysian theaters on Setember 11th. It stars Sophia Albarakbah, Jaa Suzuran, Afieq Shazwan, and Zalif Sidek.

Abu: The Giant Monster was co-produced by M Toons Media and Tune Production.