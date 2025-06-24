WITHCBOARD Official Trailer: Chuck Russell's Return to Horror in Cinemas This August

From legendary director Chuck Russell (A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, The Mask), Witchboard resurrects the '80's horror classic with a chilling new vision. In present-day New Orleans, a cursed artifact unleashes a vengeful witch, drawing a young couple into a deadly spiral of possession, temptation, and occult terror.

Chuck Russell's return to horror after twenty years was met with much enthusiasm on the festival circuit last year. The flick is coming the theaters on August 15th so now it time for the official trailer and key art to be released.

Russell directed the flick based off of a script written by himself and Greg McKay. They drew inspiration from the screenplay of Kevin Tenney's original Witchboard film from 1986.

Our own Josh caught the movie at Fantasia last Summer and though they had some quibbles with it they were generally receptive to Russell's return.

... there’s some great gore, stylish direction, and a few moments of inspired violent chaos that really gave me a smile. Witchboard may not quite hit the career horror highs of A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (the best in the series), or The Blob, but this is a respectable return to the genre for him and I hope it’s not the last we get from him.

Witchboard stars Madison Iseman, Aaron Dominguez, Mel Jarnson, Charlie Tahan ﻿with Antonia Desplat and Jamie Campbell Bower.