THE JURASSIC GAMES: EXTINCTION Exclusive Clip: Watch Virtual Dino Action in The Arena

We have an exclusive clip from the small-budget sci-fi flick, The Jurassic Games: Extinction. Director Ryan Bellgardt continues with their love affair for dinosaurs, stepping back from recent family minded dino films and returning to the sci-fi adventure genre with a sequel to his 2018 film, The Jurassic Games.

In the near future, The Jurassic Games is the most popular television show in the world. Every season, 10 death row inmates play a highly advanced virtual reality game pitting them against ferocious dinosaurs in a fight for survival. This season, new host Joy LaFort (Katie Burgess) is about to make her debut when the game suddenly takes on a life of its own.

Bask in the indie-budget glory of digital dinosaur combat in the clip and the green-screen glory of the trailer down below.

The Jurassic Games: Extinction stars Katie Burgess, Adam Hampton, Leila Anastasia Scott, Sophie Proctor, and Ryan Francis. It will be available on Digital and On Demand on June 24th followed by Blu-Ray and DVD on July 22nd.