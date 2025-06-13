KILLING MARY SUE Exclusive Clip: The Girl is Out

What did we just watch?

Here is one for all us gamers who think we will be able to hold our own in a critical situation thanks to all the hours we put in on games like CoD. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today, from James Sunshine's action comedy, Killing Mary Sue. The movie is out today, June 13th, 2025 from Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Starring Sierra McCormick (THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY), Dermot Mulroney (ANYONE BUT YOU), Sean Patrick Flanery (THE BOONDOCK SAINTS), Jake Busey (STRANGER THINGS), French Stewart (BOB TREVINO LIKES IT), Kym Whitley (ACT YOUR AGE), and Jesse Kove (COBRA KAI), the action-packed black comedy follows a corrupt senator who arranges for the murder of his biggest liability— his erratic, burnout step-daughter—only for her to unwittingly discover her natural talent as an untouchable killer.

Where do we begin? Uh, all interior design was spared in the shooting of this scene. We have great admiration for any indie production that spares the expense of destroying on-scene locations in favor of using common tools found in your After Effects welcome basket.

It is all pretty cringe, but in one of those good ways that could make Killing Mary Sue fun to watch friends and drinks, lots of drinks.