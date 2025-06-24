GUNS UP Official Trailer: Kevin James And Christina Ricchi Star in Action Comedy

A family-man moonlighting as a henchman for the mob has one night to get his family out of the city – and keep his dark secret hidden – after a job goes horribly wrong.

Guns Up, the action comedy written and directed by Edward Drake, releases July 18th from Vertical. The official trailer went out today.

Honestly? At best it will compare favorably to something like the Nobody films, the sequel for which comes out a month later. It will not escape that comparison nor the scrutiny viewers will have when this comes out. A lot of this trailer looks to be cut from one major scene, likely the climax of the film. Never mind the terrible key art. Wow.

Still, Christina Ricci in action mode? That's quite a thing to watch.

Guns Up stars Kevin James, the aformentioned Ricci, Luis Guzmán, and Melissa Leo.