THE REMEDY's Alex Kahuam Announces Next Project, STAY WITH ME

Pitched as “‘It Follows’ on steroids,” “Stay With Me” is a supernatural psychological horror film set against the backdrop of a music festival.

“It features three compelling female leads and a truly terrifying entity,” Kahuam told Variety. “This high-concept horror film boasts a unique and striking style.”

“I’m particularly thrilled about this project as it represents the most ambitious horror screenplay I’ve written to date. After nearly three years of dedicated refinement, I’m incredibly pleased with the current state of the script and believe it’s fully prepared for production,” he said.

“The central climax of the film draws inspiration from a life-threatening personal experience, which has been transformed into a chilling analogy within the horror narrative.”