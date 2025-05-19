NIGHT AFTER NIGHT: HACKS Actor Johnny Sibilly Joins Sci-fi Thriller

Some casting news for you today, for a sci-fi thriller called Night After Night. Hacks actor Johnny Sibilly, Alexis Louder, and Trace Lysette have boarded the flick.

Two overnight security guards at a private university experience increasingly disturbing events when a mysterious mute figure begins appearing nightly without explanation.

It is said, don't count your chickens before they hatch, and it is not unusual to make casting announcements after a film has already been shot. This sophomore feature film from I Trapped the Devil's Josh Lobo appears to be already in post.