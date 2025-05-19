NIGHT AFTER NIGHT: HACKS Actor Johnny Sibilly Joins Sci-fi Thriller
Some casting news for you today, for a sci-fi thriller called Night After Night. Hacks actor Johnny Sibilly, Alexis Louder, and Trace Lysette have boarded the flick.
Two overnight security guards at a private university experience increasingly disturbing events when a mysterious mute figure begins appearing nightly without explanation.
It is said, don't count your chickens before they hatch, and it is not unusual to make casting announcements after a film has already been shot. This sophomore feature film from I Trapped the Devil's Josh Lobo appears to be already in post.
Night After Night - Hacks Actor Johnny Sibilly, Alexis Louder, and Trace Lysette board Hypnotic Sci-Fi ThrillerJohnny Sibilly (Hacks, Queer As Folk), Alexis Louder (Copshop, The Changeling, Violent Night), Trace Lysette (Monica, Hustlers), and AJ Bowen (You're Next, The Sacrament) will star alongside Scott Poythress (I Trapped The Devil, Perish) in filmmaker Josh Lobo's genre bending sci-fi thriller Night After Night.Night After Night marks Lobo's sophomore feature following the supernatural thriller I Trapped The Devil. Reteaming with Poythress and working from a screenplay by Lobo and Rowan Russell, Night After Night follows the contrasting lives of two overnight security guards at a private university, whose grip on reality begins to unravel after the appearance of a mute figure who returns each night without explanation.Additional cast members include, Horace Gold, Melissa and Michelle Macedo, and Jennifer Blair. Simon Waskow (Cuckoo) will provide the score.Night After Night is produced by Russell, Lobo, Alex Dandino, Bruno Corbin, and Logan Taylor under their banner Restricted Pictures, alongside A Group of Ferrets' David Hopwood (Power, Den of Thieves), Michael Dwyer (Water Wars, Hanky Panky), and Corey Moosa (Margin Call). Also Executive Producing are Jiarui Guo (The Brutalist, Oh Canada), Yuwei Du (Oh Canada) of Incandescent Pictures, Roy Hsu (Cheap AF, Tender), Alexis Louder (Azaziah Productions), Ethan Aurand, Michael Browne and Frankie Seratch.
