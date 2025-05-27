HOUSE ON EDEN: Shudder Acquires Found Footage Entry From

Shudder has acquired found footage horror flick House on Eden from Canadian content creators Kris Collins and Celina Myers.

... paranormal investigators Kris, Celina, and their videographer Jay expect the usual scares when they set out on their latest case. But after being mysteriously rerouted to an abandoned house deep in the woods, they find themselves facing a force unlike anything they’ve encountered before. As the night spirals into chaos, missing crew members and eerie phenomena hint at an ancient, malevolent presence watching their every move.

We know Collins and Myers from their online sketches and comedy routines so our first thought was, can they do horror? If we had dug a little further into their professional lives we would already know that Myers has their own horror podcast and is a published horror author. So yeah, they can do horror. Look, we are old and keeping track of content creators makes us sleepy just thinking about it.

House on Eden will be released exclusively in cinemas on July 25th.

RLJE Films and Shudder announced today that they have acquired the world rights for HOUSE ON EDEN, the feature debut from content creators Kris Collins and Celina Myers. The duo, best known as KallMeKris and CelinaSpookyBoo on social media, have collectively amassed a dedicated audience of over 70 million followers. The film is written by Collins, who also stars alongside Myers and Jason-Christopher Mayer. The deal follows on the heels of IFC Entertainment Group’s recent record-shattering opening weekend for CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD, which topped their 2024 box office record for LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL. RLJE Films and Shudder will release HOUSE ON EDEN exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025.

“I'm incredibly excited to team up with RLJE and Shudder to bring HOUSE ON EDEN to audiences exactly as it was meant to be experienced—immersively terrifying on the big screen. With found-footage horror, there’s always an opportunity to explore fear through authenticity and immediacy, creating a uniquely chilling connection with the viewer. This partnership ensures that the scares we've crafted hit with full impact, delivering a cinematic nightmare that lingers long after the credits roll,” said director Kris Collins.

RLJE’s Chief Acquisition Officer Mark Ward commented, “Kris, Celina, and Jason look to the found-footage greats and wear their inspiration on their sleeves to craft a wholly unique addition to the sub-genre. As creators fluent in the language of both the internet and the occult, they blend real-world savvy with a genuine love for the eerie and unexplained to form HOUSE ON EDEN, which will pull audiences down an immersive descent into folklore that feels both modern and mythic.”

“With HOUSE ON EDEN, Kris, Celina and Jason get to the root of independent horror. With a creative, DIY spirit and the ambition to subvert their own images, they’ve crafted something unexpected and most importantly, scary,” said Senior Vice President of Programming and Acquisitions at Shudder Samuel Zimmerman. “We’re thrilled to help introduce them as filmmakers, and we’re excited for our members to see where HOUSE ON EDEN takes you.”

HOUSE ON EDEN is produced by Collins, Myers, and Mayer. The deal was negotiated by Sam Zimmerman, Mark Ward and Brandon Hammer on behalf of RLJE Films and Shudder with the filmmakers.