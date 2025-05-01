HELL MOTEL Trailer: New Horror Series on Hollywood Suite And Shudder This June

Hell Motel, the new and upcoming series from Slasher creators Aaron Martin and Ivan Carpenter is coming to Hollywood Suite here in Canada and to Shudder in the U.S. this June.

Hell Motel sees a group of 10 true crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder. History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows exponentially more gruesome than the original with each kill.

Seeing as Hell Motel is a Canadian production subscribers to the Hollywood Suite will get an early start to the broadcast of the series on June 13th. Shudder subscribers in the U.S. can check out the series the following Tuesday, June 17th.

The complete announcement from Hollywood Suite follows, including information on how folks here in Toronto can attend a free advance screening of the first episode of Hell Motel on June 13th at the Revue Cinema, one of our city's most hallowed cinem institutions.