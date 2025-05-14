DEAR FATHER Exclusive: First Images From Chilean Thriller, Presented at Marche du Film This Week

Dear Father ahead of the project's market debut during March du Film. Part of the Dear Father recently completed filming and is now in post-production. A teaser will be shared with buyers, distributors and other industry professionals this Friday. We have your first look at the Chilean thriller titledahead of the project's market debut during March du Film. Part of the previously announced launch of VDF Connection recently completed filming and is now in post-production. A teaser will be shared with buyers, distributors and other industry professionals this Friday.

Manuel, a lonely man caring for his senile mother, faces a painful past: he forced his first love to have an abortion. His life has been on hold ever since. Repressed memories of abuse at an orphanage resurface. As he seeks redemption, he uncovers a clerical cover-up that links his trauma to the Church’s darkest secrets.

Dear Father will the directorial debut of Eduardo Topelberg. From the announcement below it turns out that Topelberg was, 'a key figure in Chilean heavy metal for decades', so now we are compelled to look that up. For the sake of our ears, for the sake of our ears.

The screenplay was written by a familiar name, Lucio A Rojas. They too have their own project, Profanity, in the VDF Connection launch this week.

