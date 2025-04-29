THE SURRENDER Trailer: Julia Max's Feature Film Debut Streaming on Shudder May 23rd

Julia Max's debut feature film, The Surrender, premiered at SXSW this year. It had been promptly acquired by Shudder and the streaming platform is releasing it next month, on Friday, May 23rd. The official trailer was released today. You will find it and a good sized gallery of images down below.

A fraught mother-daughter relationship is put to a terrifying test when the family patriarch dies, and the grieving mother hires a mysterious stranger to bring her husband back from the dead. As the bizarre and brutal resurrection spirals out of control, both women must confront their differences as they fight for their lives – and for each other.

Though it did not appear to provoke too many words from our own Josh when they caught the film during its premiere they did have this to say in their review.

Though it rarely treads new ground, The Surrender is nevertheless an effective exploration of grief through the often-ignored lens of mother-daughter relationships. Minifie delivers a strong performance as the befuddled daughter trying to regain her mother’s trust while Burton channels Carrie-era Piper Laurie in a frantic turn as a mother who’ll do anything to hold on to her one true love. The Surrender is a wonderfully complex film that is unafraid to challenge the viewer and delivers bountiful solid scares as it ramps up to its terrifying conclusion.

Look for The Surrender on Shudder on May 23rd.