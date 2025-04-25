NO ONE WILL HEAR YOU SCREAM: Watch The Trailer For Argentine Slasher
Our friends at Black Mandala are representing an Argentine slasher flick titled No One Will Hear You Scream. They passed along the trailer this morning. Take a look for yourself, down below.
While an entire country is fixated on the 1990 World Cup, someone is using Argentina's matches as cover to commit brutal murders. Micaela, a young woman who works at a record store making mixtapes, discovers that the killer is connected to her through a compilation she herself created and sold. Each match brings a new victim, and as she tries to uncover the murderer's identity, Micaela overlooks one crucial detail: How many matches are left before it's her turn?
So. Not the first time that a World Cup has served as the backdrop to a horror flick recently. Argentina's relationship with football is arguably more rabid than it's relationship with horror cinema, though we all know a bunch of filmmakers down there that are doing a bang up job of trying to improve that.
Slashers generally seem to do better internationally as well, as one of the most common genres in the global scene. This should travel well.
Black Mandala is proud to present, "NO ONE WILL HEAR YOUR SCREAM", directed by Mariano Cattaneo (The Weirdest Girl in the World, with more than 2 million views in Latin America on Disney Plus). In his words: "It's a physical and emotionally charged film, with football as a backdrop, music as a conduit for emotion, and a coming-of-age story intertwined with both classic and modern slasher elements".Starring Sol Wainer (A Silent Death, Perdida; Byron Barbieri (El Eternauta, Cielo Grande) and German Baudino (What The Waters Left Behind, Historia de lo Oculto), among others.
