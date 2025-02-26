THE SURFER Trailer: Nic Cage Just Wants to Surf, Locals Say Otherwise
A man returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son. But his desire to hit the waves is thwarted by a group of locals whose mantra is “don’t live here, don’t surf here.” Humiliated and angry, the man is drawn into a conflict that keeps rising in concert with the punishing heat of the summer and pushes him to his breaking point.
Lorcan Finnegan's thriller, The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage, is being released by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions in theaters nationwide on May 2nd, 2025. The official trailer and poster have been released today. Check out the trailer and a small batch of stills below.
Our own Martin Tsai reviewed The Surfer out of Cannes, and while he did not come across as completely sold on what Cage and company gave to him that day he did leave one of these thoughts at the end of his balanced review.
Cage is excellent as always playing someone spiraling out of control, though he has dialed that down quite a bit in some of his recent films so as to not go full Pacino. In one scene, his character is forced to drink from a pothole in the asphalt pavement and feed on raw eggs retrieved from a bird's nest. While there must have been some movie magic involved to ensure his safety, it's still impressive to witness this kind of commitment.
