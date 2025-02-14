Sundance Coverage Hollywood Interviews Crime Movies Animation Manga

Shudder in March: RULE OF JENNY PEN, BLOODY AXE WOUND, And STARVE ACRE

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Once we have all survived the most lovey dovey of days on the yearly calendar we may turn our attention to what our friends at Shudder have planned for us during the month of March. 
 
Highlight films are the horror thriller Rule of Jenny Pen, slasher comedy Bloody Axe Wound and folk horror Starve Acre. Programming mainstay The Last Drive In returns with watch parties every Friday night. 
 
Another cool bit of programming is the inclusion of the original Evil Dead from Sam Raimi and Fede Alvarez's contemporary remake on March 15th. For subscribers in the U.S. Raimi's sequel, the horror comedy Army of Darkness also begins streaming on that day. 
 
What's that? You want century-old horror flicks to watch? Keep your eyes peeled on March 8th when Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, and The Phantom of the Opera roll out on the service. 
 
We've arranged everything in the gallery below. Take a look and mark you calendars.
 

THE RULE OF JENNY PEN Shudder Original Film Directed by James Ashcroft Streaming On Shudder March 28 Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UK&I

Synopsis

Arrogant Judge Stefan Mortensen (Geoffrey Rush), who suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralyzed and confined to a retirement home. There, Mortensen clashes with a seemingly gentle resident named Dave Crealy (John Lithgow) who is actually secretly terrorizing the home with a sadistic game called “The Rule of Jenny Pen” while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty. When Mortensen’s pleas to the staff go unanswered, he takes it upon himself to put an end to Crealy’s reign of terror.

