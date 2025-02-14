Shudder in March: RULE OF JENNY PEN, BLOODY AXE WOUND, And STARVE ACRE

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

Repertory Titles New to Shudder

March 1

30 Days of Night

After an Alaskan town is plunged into darkness for a month, it is attacked by a bloodthirsty gang of vampires.

Christine

A nerdish boy buys a strange car with an evil mind of its own and his nature starts to change to reflect it.

Silent Hill

Rose Da Silva takes her adopted daughter, Sharon, to the town of Silent Hill in an attempt to cure her of her ailment. After a violent car crash, Sharon disappears and Rose begins a horrific journey to get her back.

Army of Darkness

When Ash Williams is accidentally transported to 1300 A. D., he must retrieve the Necronomicon and battle an army of the dead in order to return home.

Flowing

On a rainy day in Rome, a mysterious vapor seeps from manholes, causing those who inhale it to confront their suppressed desires and rage. The Morel family is unaware of the impending revelation of their darkest impulses.

Mermaid Legend

A woman is avenging the death of her husband in this slightly supernatural drama.

Crazy Family

After moving into a new house, a family starts acting crazier and crazier.

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Merricat Constance and their Uncle Julian live in isolation after experiencing a family tragedy six years earlier. When cousin Charles arrives to steal the family fortune, he also threatens a dark secret they’ve been hiding.

March 3

The Convent

A group of college students break into an abandoned convent and become possessed by demonic spirits.

Tropic

France, two trained astronaut twins go through a lot when one of them is contaminated with a mysterious residue from space.

Wolfkin

Singe mother Elaine is disturbed by her son Martin’s aggressive behavior. She visits his late father’s estranged family in small-town Luxembourg, which hides a much darker nature.

March 8

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922)

Vampire Count Orlok expresses interest in a new residence and real estate agent Hutter’s wife.

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)

Hypnotist Dr. Caligari uses a somnambulist, Cesare, to commit murders.

The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

A mad, disfigured composer seeks love with a lovely young opera singer.

March 10

Sweet Sweet Lonely Girl

Soon after moving in with her aging aunt Dora, Adele meets Beth, seductive and mysterious, who tests the limits of Adele’s moral ground and sends her spiraling down a psychologically unstable and phantasmagoric path.

Sator

Secluded in a desolate forest, a broken family is observed by Sator, a supernatural entity who is attempting to claim them.

Without Name

Follows a land surveyor on an assignment to measure an ancient forest for a developer but soon loses his reason in a supernatural environment that has its own plans.

March 15

976-EVIL

People who dial 976-EVIL receive supernatural powers and turn into satanic killers. When Spike dialed 976-EVIL, he knew it was an expensive toll call, but he didn’t know that he’d have to pay for it with his soul.

Brainscan

A teenager is part of an interactive video game where he kills innocent victims. Later, the murderers become real

Out of the Dark (1989)

Beautiful young women who work at the offices of a phone-sex company are being stalked by a psychopathic killer.

March 17

Tale of Tales

From the bitter quest of the Queen of Longtrellis, to the two mysterious sisters, who provoke the passion of a king, to the King of Highhills obsessed with a giant Flee, these tales are inspired by the fairytales by Giambattista Basile.

My Amityville Horror

For the first time in 25 years, Daniel Lutz recounts his version of the infamous Amityville haunting that terrified his family in 1975.

The Clovehitch Killer

A picture-perfect family is shattered when the work of a serial killer hits too close to home.

March 24

The Snowtown Murders

Based on true events, 16-year-old Jamie falls in with his mother’s new boyfriend and his crowd of self-appointed neighborhood watchmen, a relationship that leads to a spree of torture and murder.

Room 237

An exploration of various interpretations of Stanley Kubrick’s horror film, THE SHINING (1980).

ATM

On a late night visit to an ATM, three coworkers end up in a desperate fight for their lives when they become trapped by an unknown man.