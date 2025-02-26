HAVOC Teaser: Tom Hardy Stars in Gareth Huw Evans' Latest Action Epic

In Gareth Huw Evans We Trust.

After what seems ages now, Netflix has finally unveiled the teaser trailer and release date of Evans' latest action epic, Havoc, starring Tom Hardy. As expected, it is a mind blowing (virtually and literally) tease of what is to come.

The less time we spend talking about the quicker you can scroll down and witness it in all it's neon-noir, violent-as-fuck, glory.

Walker (Tom Hardy) is a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past. HAVOC is a high octane action thriller written and directed by Gareth Evans (The Raid, Gangs of London), and starring Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.

Netflix will debut Havoc globally on April 25th, 2025.