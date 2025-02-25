FEAR STREET: PROM QUEEN: First Look at New Chapter of Netflix's Slasher Series

Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

Netflix have revealed that there is a new chapter of the Fear Street slasher series coming this Spring. The streamer had created a bit of a stir in the horror landscape when they announced that a trilogy of films had been made and they would debut on the streamer on three subsequent Fridays during the Summer of 2021. They were generally well received by press and horror fans, then they were never heard from again. Until today.

The fourth film tItled Fear Street: Prom Queen, the new chapter will take place in the year 1988. Netflix sent out a teaser trailer and a small selection of first looks stills from the production. Both are below.

The reigns have been handed over to director Matt Palmer and their co-writer Donald Mcleary. FS: Prom Queen stars Darrin Baker, Rebecca Ablack, Ilan O’Driscoll, Damian Romeo, Dakota Taylor, Eden Summer Gilmore, Brennan Clost, Cecilia Lee, and Ryan Rosery.

Netflix will release Fear Street: Prom Queen globally on May 23rd.