BLOOD IN THEM HILLS Trailer Debut: Indie Horror Western on Digital and On Demand This Month

Kellen Garner and Christopher Sheffield's indie horror western, Blood in Them Hills, will be released On Demand and Digital February 18, 2025. We have been asked to debut the trailer today. Check it out down below.

Set against the unforgiving backdrop of the Old West, BLOOD IN THEM HILLS follows a bloody heist gone awry, leaving a cunning bank robber, a revenge-bound doctor, and a midwife with a rescued baby stranded in a desolate wilderness. They soon discover they've stumbled upon the site of a demonic massacre, where only a midwife and a baby survived the horrific event. Now, they must band together to survive the relentless pursuit of a deadly Wendigo Demon, cannibalistic horrors, and a murderous outlaw gang.

