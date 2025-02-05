BARRON'S COVE: Well Go USA Acquires Kidnapping Thriller, Plans For Summer Release

Those fine folks down at Well Go USA have sent out word that they've recently acquired the kidnapping thriller, Barron's Cove.

After his son is tragically killed, a grieving father with a history of violence kidnaps the child responsible, igniting a frenzied manhunt fueled by a powerful politician -- the father of the kidnapped boy.

Written and directed by Evan Ari Kelman the thriller stars Garrett Hedlund, Stephen Lang, Brittany Snow and Hamish Linklater. Well Go USA is planning on releasing the movie this coming Summer.

Leading international and indie film distributor Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to kidnapping crime thriller BARRON’S COVE, which premiered this fall at the Hamptons International Film Festival. Written and directed by Evan Ari Kelman, the film stars Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound, Tulsa King), Stephen Lang (Avatar, Don’t Breathe), Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect, X), and Hamish Linklater (The Big Short, Midnight Mass). Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Raúl Castillo (The Inspection), Tramell Tillman (Severance), Marc Menchaca (Ozark) and John D. Hickman (Becky) round out the cast. The film is slated for a summer 2025 release in North America.

BARRON’S COVE, which marks Kelman’s directorial debut, follows a father with a violent past (Hedlund) as he grieves the sudden loss of his only child. Convinced of a cover-up and intent on obtaining answers about his son’s death, he kidnaps the troubled boy he holds responsible – the son of a prominent local politician – which ignites a media firestorm and frenzied manhunt. But as he grows ever closer to uncovering the truth, he is left to wonder whether his pursuers are really seeking to protect the boy, or merely the secrets he keeps.

“In BARRON’S COVE, Kelman nails the delicate balancing act of portraying the complexities of a father’s grief and rage while also telling a story that remains thrilling and suspenseful from start to finish, with an urgency that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats,” said Brennan Lane, director of acquisitions and production at Well Go USA. “That’s an especially impressive feat for a first-time director, and with his talent and ingenuity, we certainly consider him to be a filmmaker the industry should take notice of.”

“We are ecstatic to be joining forces with the talented team at Well Go, whose stellar track record and unwavering support to emerging filmmakers make them the ideal partner for BARRON’S COVE,” the Producers said in a joint statement. “Evan’s film is a powerful and unique exploration of fatherhood, grief, sacrifice and transformation, delivered through an explosive cinematic experience. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this story to audiences alongside our terrific partners at Well Go.”

The film was a co-production between SSS Entertainment, Mandalay Pictures, and Yale Productions, in association with American Picture House Corporation. It was produced by Jason Michael Berman and Will Raynor for Mandalay, Shaun Sanghani for SSS, and Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman for Yale. Chadd Harbold, Cory Thompson and Bannor Michael MacGregor serve as Producers.

The acquisition was negotiated by Brennan Lane for Well Go USA and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.