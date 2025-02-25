Arrow Video in March: ﻿I WILL NEVER LEAVE YOU ALONE, I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE (Twice), And Fulci's DON'T TORTURE A DUCKLING in 4K

The shortest month of the year will soon be a thing of the past and we set our sights on the Spring thaw and getting out from Old Man Winter's oppresive, frigid regime ... ... ... only to still stay inside and watch more movies.

Our friends at Arrow have announced March's programming on the Arrow Video Player. Headlined by the premiere of DW Medoff's I Will Never Leave You Alone on March 10th, there is the expected swell of genre goodness to come. Arrow is also sharing the 4K version of Fulci's Don't Torture a Duckling. There are a lot of cool titles from Japan, some cool cult gems in the mix, and Pet Sematary's Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer are next months Selects honorees.

Now, I'm gonna express a bit of a concern here. As cool as these titles are quite a few of them will only feature for subscribers in the U.S. I know things haven't been peachy keen with our neighbour (proper spelling) to the south (and from across the pond for others) since the year began and I am Very Politelly Nodding at readers who also know of a workaround to this concern. I'm just saying, watching movies without the subterfuge would be nice.

ARROW Player Announces March 2025 Lineup

Arrow Video is excited to announce the March 2025 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. Enjoy a selection of new titles, from carefully cultivated curations to shorts by new talent. For serious enthusiasts, ARROW offers deep dives into the tastes of filmmakers that changed the way we see the genre.

In a profile last Halloween, the New York Times praised ARROW and noted, "Viewers with a fondness for the esoteric will be hard-pressed to find more quality bang for their streaming buck."

The March 2025 lineup leads with I Will Never Leave You Alone, a spine tingling exploration of trauma from DW Medoff, an exciting new voice in the genre. Medoff crafts an innovative and chilling take on the haunted house formula with I Will Never Leave You Alone, a surreal nightmare where the psychological and the supernatural collide to terrifying effect. Would you survive six days in a haunted house? Find out exclusively on ARROW March 10.

Feature Presentations: March 2025 | ARROW

ARROW's March lineup begins March 3 with the perfect title for the beginning of spring.

Play It Cool (UK/IE/US/CAN) is a chic and erotically charged drama starring popular Japanese singer of the day Mari Atsumi as a college girl negotiating her way through the male-dominated hierarchies of Tokyo’s seductive but treacherous nightclub culture.

ARROW is proud to release this little-seen gem by one of Japan’s most highly regarded directors of the 1960s, Yasuzō Masumura (Giants and Toys, Irezumi), a filmmaker known for his social satires and powerful portrayals of women.

March 7 debuts a trio of works all about the seedy underworld and the fight to maintain law and order, exclusively for subscribers in the United States.

Violent Panic: The Big Crash (US): Takashi, an expert bank-robber, plans to pull off the biggest heist of his career, stealing 300 million yen before fleeing to Brazil. However, when the robbery goes awry, Takashi finds himself alone and his getaway foiled. Trailed by the police, his lover, his partner-in-crime’s brother, and countless others, Takashi becomes the target of a manhunt filled with twists, double-crosses and explosive action.

Heroes Shed No Tears (US): Eddy Ko stars as Chan Chung, the leader of an elite Chinese commando force enlisted by the Thai government to capture General Samton, a powerful drug lord from the Golden Triangle. After a successful raid on the general's headquarters, the mercenaries cross into Vietnam and encounter a barbaric colonel (Lam Ching Ying), who is determined to stop them at any cost. Now pursued by both Samton's henchmen and the colonel's troops, the heroes flee for the border of Thailand, outmanned and outgunned by their enemies.

Robocop (TV Series, 1994) (US): Alex Murphy is RoboCop, a cybernetic policeman. A creation of a vast corporation, he fights crime and occasional corporate conspiracy in the near-future of Old Detroit.

On March 10, ARROW vows to subscribers I Will Never Leave You Alone (UK/IE/US/CAN). Writer and director DW Medoff crafts an innovative and chilling take on the haunted house formula with I Will Never Leave You Alone, a surreal nightmare where the psychological and the supernatural collide to terrifying effect. After being released from prison, Richard is given an opportunity to restart his life by a mysterious company who offer him five thousand dollars to spend six days in a dilapidated house to cleanse it of evil spirits. His handler assures him this is only to put any potential buyers' superstitions to rest, and that he has nothing to fear.

But Richard's sojourn is haunted by an inscrutable figure hiding in the dark corners of the house that seems to have a connection with his dark past. As his sinister neighbor's appearances become more frequent, Richard must confront the terrifying reason that sent him to prison and risk slipping into madness.

The Seasons begin March 14 with Most Haunted (UK/US/CA/IRE).

If ARROW's chilling new release, I Will Never Leave You Alone, has given you a taste for spook-saturated shacks, then you have come to the right place. Plus, the door just swung shut behind you and you couldn't leave now, even if you wanted to.

Most Haunted is a collection of Cult films full of our most ghost-infested homes, just waiting for a curious stranger to stop by, step inside... and never leave!

Titles Include: I Will Never Leave You Alone, A Ghost Waits, Double Face.

The theme of March 14 debuts is murder, mayhem and magic.

Body Count (US): New Orleans cops try to capture two ruthless assassins who are trying to avenge themselves against cops who had previously set them up.

Mirror Mirror (UK/IE/US/CAN): A teenage girl begins receiving black magic power through an antique mirror that drips blood, not realizing the mirror is controlled by demonic forces.

Mirror Mirror 2: Raven Dance (US): The discovery of a demon mirror sets off a bizarre series of "deadly accidents" when a young girl and her brother are caught in an intricate web of evil and deceit.

Winter melts away and death blooms on March 21st with more body counts for ARROW subscribers.

Blood Theatre (UK/IE/US/CAN): An old movie house plagued with a history of unexplained tragedies is reopened with bloody history repeating itself.

Mausoleum (UK/IE/US/CAN): A 10 year-old girl, mourning the death of her mother, becomes possessed by a demon, who has been preying on her female ancestors for centuries. Years later, the demon starts to take over her, mentally and physically.

Slaughterhouse (UK/IE/US/CAN): The owner of a slaughterhouse facing foreclosure instructs his obese and mentally disabled son to go on a killing spree against the people who want to buy his property.

On March 21: Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer Selects (UK/US/CA/IRE).

Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer are the co-writers and directors of Starry Eyes and the co-directors of the 2019 adaptation of Stephen King's Pet Sematary.

"We have to admit, whenever we saw our friends and colleagues sharing their recommendations on ARROW, we were a bit jealous! We’ve always wanted to do one ourselves, so it’s an incredible honor to finally take part. Long time collectors of Arrow Video’s physical releases, it’s no surprise that their app is essential when it comes to the streaming format. Loaded with the best cult, horror, Giallo and exploitation films, all neatly curated into themed collections, ARROW has become the first app we open when looking for something to watch. And if you’re here now doing the same, let us recommend to you a few of our favorite movies currently playing on the platform..."

Titles Include: The Gore Gore Girls, My Sweet Satan, Deadbeat at Dawn.

On March 24, from Lucio Fulci, the godfather of gore (The Psychic, The Beyond), comes one of the most powerful and unsettling giallo thrillers ever produced: his 1972 masterpiece Don't Torture a Duckling, making its 4K premiere on ARROW!

Don't Torture a Duckling (4K) (UK/IE/ US/CAN): When the sleepy rural village of Accendura is rocked by a series of murders of young boys, the superstitious locals are quick to apportion blame, with the suspects including the local "witch", Maciara (Florinda Bolkan, A Lizard in a Woman's Skin). With the bodies piling up and the community gripped by panic and a thirst for bloody vengeance, two outsiders - city journalist Andrea (Tomas Milian, The Four of the Apocalypse) and spoilt rich girl Patrizia (Barbara Bouchet, The Red Queen Kills Seven Times) - team up to crack the case. But before the mystery is solved, more blood will have been spilled, and not all of it belonging to innocents... Deemed shocking at the time for its brutal violence, depiction of the Catholic Church and themes of child murder and paedophilia, Don't Torture a Duckling is widely regarded today as Fulci's greatest film, rivalling the best of his close rival Dario Argento.

The March lineup comes to a close with new treats strictly for subscribers west of the Atlantic Ocean.

On March 28, cross blades with Samurai Wolf (US) and Samurai Wolf II (US).

Samurai Wolf (US): Isao Natsuyagi stars as Kiba, a charismatic ronin who wanders into a small town and ends up ensnared in a local conflict that becomes increasingly treacherous. After dispatching a pair of highway criminals seen robbing a courier wagon, Kiba agrees to assist a beautiful blind woman who runs the local shipping company. Double- and triple-crosses ensue, illustrated with savage but economical violence courtesy of famed director Hideo Gosha (Three Outlaw Samurai, Violent Streets). The result is a lean and mean triumph of samurai cinema, cementing Gosha's status as a master of the genre.

Samurai Wolf II (US): Charismatic ronin Kiba (Isao Natsuyagi) returns, once again entangled in a complex web of intrigue, involving a crooked goldmine owner, a cynical swordsman, and an arrogant dojo master. Master filmmaker Hideo Gosha brings his trademark tight pacing and stylish action to this brisk morality play, inevitably punctuated by the explosions of violent swordplay beloved by fans of the genre.

On March 31, close out your month on ARROW with an icon of the genre and its recent legacy sequel.

I Spit On Your Grave (US/CAN): An aspiring writer is repeatedly assaulted, humiliated, and left for dead by four men she systematically hunts down to seek revenge.

I Spit On Your Grave: Déjà Vu (US/CAN): Following her rape, Jennifer Hills wrote a bestselling account of her ordeal and of the controversial trial in which she was accused of taking the law into her own hands and brutally killing her assailants. In the small town where the rape and revenge took place, the relatives of the rapists she killed are furious that the court declared her not guilty and resolve to take justice into their own hands.