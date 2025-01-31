GRACE POINT Exclusive Clip: Andrew McCarthy And John Owen Lowe Star in Psychological Thriller

The psychological thriller Grace Point starring Andrew McCarthy (Pretty In Pink) and John Owen Lowe (Netflix: Unstable) is available now on Digital and VOD.

We have an exclusive clip to share with you. Check it out below.

The pairing comes forty years after McCarthy co-starred with John Owen’s father Rob Lowe in the 80’s classic St Elmo’s Fire. Directed by four-time Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rory Karpf (Nature Boy, I Hate Christian Laettner, Coach Snoop) of First Row Films, Grace Point follows a young man (Lowe) on his way to a remote drug rehab finds himself in a strange town being chased by the locals, as well as his own personal demons.

Andrew McCarthy stated, “Addiction touches and torments so many people beyond the one using. Entire families fall down rabbit holes of despair, but the rabbit hole in Grace Point is one I never saw coming. I think the film will be an emotional rollercoaster for the audience.”

“This experience was very personal to me,” said John Owen Lowe. “I related so deeply with my character and his struggles with sobriety that I knew this could be a special project. I am really proud of what we accomplished.”

Director Rory Karpf shared his vision for the film: “Working with John Owen Lowe and this fantastic cast to bring this unsettling story to life was a thrilling experience. Grace Point will resonate deeply with audiences drawn to stories of redemption and mystery.”

Entertainment Squad CEO Shaked Berenson praised the film's intensity and unique storyline, saying: “Grace Point delivers the kind of edge-of-your-seat suspense that audiences crave. It’s a gripping psychological journey that keeps you guessing every step of the way until a surprising twist at the end.”