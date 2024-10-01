Screambox in October: Everyone's High on Drugs, Including CRACKCOON. HAUNTED USLTER LIVE And More...
Subscribers to Screambox may want to make notes about October's lineup.
Horror comedy Crackcoon is already streaming on the platform, another one of those wild animals high on drugs movies. Or, as we in Toronto call it, just a regular Thursday.
Also playing right now on Screambox is the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. And you'll need to check out the latest and greatest broadcast horror, Haunted Ulster Live, on October 8th.
SCREAMBOX October Streaming Line-Up Includes TALES FROM THE VOID, CRACKCOON, HAUNTED ULSTER LIVESCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in October, including Tales from the Void, Crackcoon, and Haunted Ulster Live.Just when you thought it was safe to take out the trash, Crackcoon kills! Described as "Rocket Raccoon meets Cocaine Bear," the SCREAMBOX Original horror-comedy is streaming now.Who will survive The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and what will be left of them? Celebrate 50 years of Leatherface with Tobe Hooper’s indelible horror masterpiece, now playing on SCREAMBOX.On October 8, Haunted Ulster Live will take viewers back to Halloween 1998. Drawing comparisons to Ghostwatch and Late Night with the Devil, the SCREAMBOX Exclusive film is presented as a live broadcast from a haunted house that goes terrifyingly wrong.SCREAMBOX Original horror anthology series Tales from the Void will get under viewers’ skin with two episodes every Sunday between October 13 and October 27. Based on haunting viral stories from Reddit’s NoSleep community, the show features episodes directed by Joe Lynch (Mayhem), John Adams & Toby Poser (Hellbender), and more.Other October highlights include: Halloween anthology All Hallows' Eve: Trickster; indie slasher Dark Windows; The Dark Zone's Balgonie Castle investigation with Star Wars producer Rick McCallum; and the eleventh season of Bloody Disgusting’s snack-sized horror showcase Bloody Bites.Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, Fire TV, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
