Screambox in October: Everyone's High on Drugs, Including CRACKCOON. HAUNTED USLTER LIVE And More...

Subscribers to Screambox may want to make notes about October's lineup.

Horror comedy Crackcoon is already streaming on the platform, another one of those wild animals high on drugs movies. Or, as we in Toronto call it, just a regular Thursday.

Also playing right now on Screambox is the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. And you'll need to check out the latest and greatest broadcast horror, Haunted Ulster Live, on October 8th.