Making Waves Montreal 2024: Mini Hong Kong Fest Features ROB N ROLL And ALL SHALL BE WELL

A weekend of Hong Kong cinema is coming soon to Montreal, during the weekend of October 24th through 26th, at Making Waves Montreal.

Presented by the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society, in collaboration with Chicago Asian Pop-Up Cinema, sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Toronto, MWM24 will present another slate of Hong Kong films, most of them directed by a new generation of talented, committed and award-winning filmmakers with a distinct voice.

The three day festival opens with Albert Mak's heist thriller, Rob N Roll. Actor Gordon Lam will be in attendance for the screening. Also in attendance at this year's event is actor Tai Bo, who is coming for screenings of two films they starred in, All Shall Be Well and For Alice.

It appears that tickets are on a first come first serve basis, fill in the seats until you can't fill them any more kind of deal. All the information you need is at the following link.

