DALIA AND THE RED BOOK: Argentine Animated Film Lands Multiple Territories in World Sales Spree

Our friends at FilmSharks have been hard at work securing territorial rights for the Argentine animated film, Dalia and the Red Book (Dalia y el Libro Rojo) since screening at Sitges this year.

When Dalia is a little girl, her father includes a character in the novel he's writing as a tribute to her: a goat. Years later, after her father dies leaving the book unfinished, Dalia is kidnapped by the book's main characters, who introduce her into the world of fiction through a portal. The only ally she has there to overcome the challenges she faces is her faithful goat.

Warner Bros Discovery has picked up East European rights, Alfa Pictures and Moving Pictures will release the family film in Spain and in Argentina, respectively, this weekend; Tondero Distribucion will release in Peru on October 31, Mattegraphics in Ecuador on November 7, and Caribbean Cinemas in Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic, also on November 7.

Previous deals saw The Walt Disney Company acquire for Brazil and other Latin American territories for release in December through Star Distribution before the film lands on Disney+; Little Brother took German-speaking territories; Nashe Kino acquired CIS and the Baltics; AV Jet took Taiwan; Muse Ent acquired for Singapore; and Nos Lusomundo took the film for Portugal.

“We are so happy with the audience reaction in Sitges and private screenings, creating strong opportunities for this bold film that was the very first to mix the three animation techniques – stop motion, CGI, and 2D classic animation,” said FilmSharks head Guido Rud.