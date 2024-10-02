CARVED: Horror Comedy Coming to Hulu on October 21st

When a heartbroken teenage playwright, her younger brother, and a disparate group of survivors become trapped in a historical reenactment village on Halloween night, they must band together to survive a relentless assault by a sentient and vengeful pumpkin.

Justin Harding's horror comedy Carved is coming to Hulu on October 21st, part of their Huluween festivities. The official trailer was released this afternoon, check it out below. We've included some first look stills in the gallery as well.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee leads the cast with Corey Fogelmanis, Wyatt Lindner, Carla Jimenez, Sasha Mason, Jonah Lees, DJ Qualls, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Elvis Nolasco, Matty Cardarople, Jackson Kelly, and Chris Elliott.