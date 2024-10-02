CARVED: Horror Comedy Coming to Hulu on October 21st
When a heartbroken teenage playwright, her younger brother, and a disparate group of survivors become trapped in a historical reenactment village on Halloween night, they must band together to survive a relentless assault by a sentient and vengeful pumpkin.
Justin Harding's horror comedy Carved is coming to Hulu on October 21st, part of their Huluween festivities. The official trailer was released this afternoon, check it out below. We've included some first look stills in the gallery as well.
Peyton Elizabeth Lee leads the cast with Corey Fogelmanis, Wyatt Lindner, Carla Jimenez, Sasha Mason, Jonah Lees, DJ Qualls, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Elvis Nolasco, Matty Cardarople, Jackson Kelly, and Chris Elliott.
Directed by Justin Harding, “Carved” is based on the short film of the same name, which he also wrote and directed for a shorts program for Huluween Film Fest and teamed up with writer Cheryl Meyer to pen the feature version together. As part of WorthenBrooks’ first-look horror slate with Hulu Originals, “Carved” was developed by WorthenBrooks with David Brooks, Debbie Liebling, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle serving as producers. Miles Alva is an executive producer. Lorne Raimi, Alex Hansen, and Nick Page are co-producing.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.