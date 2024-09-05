THE CRUCIFIX Trailer Premiere: UK Exorcism Horror in Post, Screens in 2025

An exorcism goes horribly wrong and unleashes a vengeful spirit that has been locked up for centuries.

Here's the problem with digging around in your backyard, anywhere in the World, but especially the UK. The odds of finding buried treasure out there are slim to none. The odds of finding a skull with a sharpened crucifix embedded in it? Probably also slim, but for sake of Stephen Roach's exorcism horror flick, The Crucifix, highly likely.

This is where we find Sara and Fergus, our ill-fated young couple, a grieving couple who move to Scotland to make a new start. Fergus pokes around the backyard and discovers an ancient artifact in their garden which unleashes an evil spirit who possesses the wife resulting in gruesome consequences for the local priest who attempts an exorcism.

The Crucifix in the first in-house production from sales outfit, ScaryContent in partnership with Equalize Entertainment. They asked us to be the first to share the trailer with you, check it out down below.

The horror flick will be completed next month and has already sold to several territories around the world including Latin America, Germany, Vietnam, Myanmar, and the Philippines. ScaryContent is here in Toronto during TIFF to present The Crucifix to more potential buyers.

Hannaj Bang Bendz, Alex Walton, Dean Kilbey, Nicholas Anscombe star in a Stephen Roach film, written by Robert Howgate.

