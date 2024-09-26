THE BIRTHDAY Exclusive: Watch This Never Seen Before Featurette

Eugenio Mira's long lost film, The Birthday, starring Corey Feldman and Erica Prior, celebrated its twentieth anniversary and a 4K restoration at Fantastic Fest this past week.

A wacky blend of comedy, horror, mystery and sci-fi the film reportedly gained a cult following through bootlegs on YouTube before catching the eyes, and heart, of Jordan Peele. Peele then went on a personal mission to get The Birthday out into the world properly. And here we are, twenty years later with a brand new restoration Mira's debut feature film and one many consider one of Feldman's best performances on screen.

We have a treat for you today, a never-seen-before featurette for the film. You'll find it below.