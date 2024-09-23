TEACUP Official Trailer: Horror Thriller Series Streaming Soon on Peacock, Starring Yvonne Strahovski And Scott Speedman

The first two episodes of Ian McCulloch's new horror thriller series, Teacup, premiered at Fantastic Fest yesterday. At the same time the official trailer was shown to the audience. You will find it and the first teaser down below.

Trapped on a farm in rural Georgia, a group of neighbors must put aside their differences and unite in the face of a mysterious and deadly threat.

As you're planning your spooky season viewing schedule consider adding the series to your watchlist when the first two episodes premiere on Peacock on October 10th. Two more episodes will follow weekly for a grand total of eight episodes.

The series was inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. McCammon's novel is getting a paperback release the same week if you're like me and you also like reading source materials for some of these adaptations.

McCulloch serves as showrunner and E.L. Katz directed the first two episodes. James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett from Atomic Monster served as Executive Producers, along with Francisca X. Hu, and Kevin Tancharoen.

Teacup stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux.