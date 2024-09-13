TAKE COVER Official Trailer: Alice Eve Has Scott Adkins Pinned Down in Action Thriller

A burned-out professional sniper finds himself trapped in an all-glass penthouse by a lethal competitor and must find a way to survive and escape with little to no cover between him and the killer.

One of the hardest working blokes in action cinema, Scott Adkins, is back again with Take Cover, an action thriller coming to theaters and On Demand on October 4th. Brainstorm Media is handling the release and they've sent out the official trailer and poster.

Directed by Nick McKinless (The Iron Grip) and starring Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4, Doctor Strange, IP Man 4) and Alice Eve (Bombshell, Star Trek Into Darkness), TAKE COVER is a relentless, pulse-pounding action thriller that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Scott Adkins has got no cover, no back-up, and no way out in this claustrophobic action thriller. Sam Lorde has spent a lifetime killing people. After a hit gone wrong, he finds himself disillusioned and lacking purpose, deciding to retire as a hitman. His final job however, results in him being a target himself. With little to no cover, he must fight with everything he has to survive. Starring Scott Adkins (One More Shot), Jack Parr (Peaky Blinders), Alice Eve (Bombshell), Madalina Bellariu Ion (The Young Pope) and Billy Clements (Meg 2: The Trench). Take Cover is written by Joshua Todd James (Pound of Flesh) and directed by Nick McKinless (The Iron Grip).