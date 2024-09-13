NO ENTRES/DO NOT ENTER International Trailer: New Found Footage Screamer From MORGUE's Hugo J. Cardozo

Two YouTuber friends decide to enter a forbidden place that will become the worst nightmare of their lives.

The international trailer for Hugo J. Cardozo's upcoming found footage horror flick, No Entres/Do Not Enter, has arrived. The follow up film to their breakout hit, Morgue, premiered at the Opening Gala at the Fantastic Pavilian in Cannes, during Marche du Film, and is due its festival premiere soon.

No entres is a Argentine Paraguyan co-production and was produced by my friend Guido Rud, the fine gentlman at FilmSharks who gets us all that LatAm genre content. Rene Ruiz Diaz (Los buscadores/The Goldseekers), Cardozo and and Sébastien Auscher serving as Executive Producers. Auscher is the creator and producer of Xavier Genrs' sharky shark shark film Under Paris.

Check out the trailer below. In a ways its similar to #ChadGetsTheAxe where content makers put themselves in further danger to get hits on their videos. It doesn't appear to go livestream like that one did but the set up is the same. In the pursuit of online fame and glory you end up dead.

It definitely looks like something that would do really, really well in a crowd setting, at a genre festival in a room with like-minded folk just looking for a good time and bunch of scare. Check out the trailer and an extensive gallery below.