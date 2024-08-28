Grimmfest 2024: Manchester Genre Fest RevealsPoster Art, Shorts And Special Preview

Our friends at Grimmfest in Manchester, England have the enviable task of following up yesterday's big announcement from the Brothers Gallagher and revealing the poster art for this year's festival, along with the shorts program and a Preview Night.

The full cut of the poster is down below. We think you can never go wrong with death cars and the near minimalist art work is very nice.

On opening night the festival will host the European premiere screening of three episodes from Tales From The Void. They feature episodes directed by Joe Lynch, Francesco Loschiavo and John Adams & Toby Poser.

All of the shorts playing at this year's festival are in the announcement that follows.