CURSED WATERS: CREATURE OF LAKE OKANAGAN Exclusive Clip: She Only Took One Photo

Ogopogo is said to be an enormous lake monster, which has haunted the dark waters of Lake Okanagan for untold generations. Sightings can be found in folklore and in the modern day, accompanied by a wealth of indigenous tales which have led many to believe that there may truly be a monster in Lake Okanagan. Cryptozoologists, historians and varied researchers alike have watched Okanagan for decades - what secrets does it still hide? The story is told through expert and witness interviews, historical media and immersive special effects, all set against the backdrop of narration by author and researcher Heather Moser.

I've given the Small Town Monsters franchise a miss, if only because I'm generally not a fan of the "Hey, what's that shadow over there in the corner?" kind of schtick-docu movies. This one, Cursed Waters: Creature of Lake Okanagan, hits closer to home.

I grew up in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia but everyone knew about the lake monster Ogopogo that lived in Lake Okanagan in the interior city of Okanagan, B.C. It was kind of a badge of honor for young kids at the time. So, now that the Small Town Monsters crew have gone to Okanagan and made another cryptozoology doc about Ogopogo I feel obliged to write something about it.

The film arrived today, August 13, exclusively on Prime Video and we have an exclusive clip to share with you. In the clip a trio of locals share their story about their encounter with something in the lake and the single photo that they took of whatever it was. Check it out for yourself. See what I'm going to call, the lake giraffe. It's the final image in the small gallery of pics down below as well.

Look, I've got a bad case of submechanophobia so this is as far as I will go with this movie. I'm doing this for nostalgia and west coast pride.